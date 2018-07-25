WATCH: Janet Daby’s maiden speech
New Labour MP for Lewisham East Janet Daby delivered her maiden speech in the Commons yesterday.
Daby paid tribute to her predecessor Heidi Alexander, who quit parliament to work in City Hall under Sadiq Khan, and highlighted her work on Brexit.
The MP spoke about being a daughter of the Windrush generation, praised the diversity of her London constituency and expressed concerns over police powers to stop and search.
Delighted to deliver my maiden speech today. I was extremely proud to formally represent #LewishamEast in the Commons for the first time.https://t.co/3MWbONitZP
— Janet Daby MP (@JanetDaby) July 24, 2018
