WATCH: Momentum & Michael Segalov on antisemitism

Momentum has released a video on antisemitism featuring Corbynite commentator Michael Segalov, who is Jewish.

Segalov sets out his views on why some Labour members feel “weary” and “defensive” and how there are individuals who appear “ignorant” or “blind” when it comes to antisemitism.

Michael Segalov joined Labour to vote for Jeremy Corbyn. Here’s what he has to say on antisemitism pic.twitter.com/KtrY0Cb5W8

