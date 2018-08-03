You are here: Home » Featured »

WATCH: Momentum & Michael Segalov on antisemitism

3rd August, 2018 2:00 pm

Momentum has released a video on antisemitism featuring Corbynite commentator Michael Segalov, who is Jewish.

Segalov sets out his views on why some Labour members feel “weary” and “defensive” and how there are individuals who appear “ignorant” or “blind” when it comes to antisemitism.

