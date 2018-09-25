26 Labour MPs: “We must give people a final say on Brexit”

During Labour conference, 26 Labour MPs have signed a letter calling for the public to have a final say on the Brexit deal. The statement, also supported by MEPs, was organised by new group Young Labour for a #FinalSay.

Below is the letter in full.

The belief that the people should have a final say on Brexit does not stem from a pre-determined view of the European Union. It begins with the notion that when Labour can foresee wrongdoing by the opposing party, it must do whatever it can to hold them to account and limit the damage.

There is no clear majority for leaving the European Union without a deal, but nor is there a clear majority for the deal Theresa May is aiming for, and so we must prepare for a deadlock.

But more important than pre-empting this crisis is the recognition that Labour’s landmark successes are ultimately under threat by the Brexit we are heading for. If we cease to do whatever we can to give the public a final say in this process, we would be giving the Tories a carte blanche to rip up our movement’s historical achievements and leave society vulnerable to many problems of the past.

The foundation of workplace rights and equality law that we have secured within the European Union are far more difficult to ever repeal than UK legislation which can be scrapped unilaterally by any future Parliament. The British Medical Association has warned of the strong possibility that our National Health Service could be ‘sold to the highest bidder’ as a result of Brexit. WTO rules by default, without our current EU-negotiated opt-outs, would leave our public services threatened by the prospect of wholesale privatisation. Additionally, the Government’s own leaked documents reveal their plans to turbo-charge austerity after Brexit.

All the while, the nation is crying out for a Labour government in order to be protected against such things. We must give the people a final say on this Brexit deal. It is only right, and it is only fair. To stand by while the government drags us in such a damaging direction is an insult to the vision of society we are all fighting for as members of the Labour movement.

Signatories:

Young Labour for a Final Say

Rushanara Ali MP

Tonia Antoniazzi MP

Ann Clwyd MP

Ben Bradshaw MP

Janet Daby MP

Geraint Davies MP

Stephen Doughty MP

Rupa Huq MP

Margaret Hodge MP

Darren Jones MP

David Lammy MP

Kerry McCarthy MP

Alison McGovern MP

Ian Murray MP

Joan Ryan MP

Virendra Sharma MP

Owen Smith MP

Stephen Timms MP

Chuka Ummuna MP

Catherine West MP

Martin Whitfield MP

Dr Paul Williams MP

Phil Wilson MP

Marina Prentoulis

Seb Dance MEP

Catherine Stihler MEP

Chris Leslie MP

Tulip Siddiq MP