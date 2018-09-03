Clear the Lobby: The week ahead in Parliament
The House rises again tomorrow, and brings with it a relatively busy week. Highlights include a law to ban letting agency fees, as well as a return of the so-called “upskirting” bill that was blocked by Christopher Chope back in June.
You can get this round-up in your email inbox every Sunday or follow Clear the Lobby on Twitter for daily updates.
Monday 3 September
No votes scheduled.
Tuesday 4 September
Bans letting paid by tenants and caps deposits at six weeks’ rent, among other things. This was a pledge in the Conservative Party manifesto at the 2017 election.Voyeurism (Offences) (No. 2) Bill – 3rd reading and report stage
The so-called “upskirting” law. Makes it a criminal offence to take an image or video up somebody’s clothing in order to see their genitals or underwear.
Thursday 6 September
No votes scheduled.
Friday 7 September
No votes scheduled.
You can get this round-up in your email inbox every Sunday or follow Clear the Lobby on Twitter for daily updates.
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]