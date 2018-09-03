Clear the Lobby: The week ahead in Parliament

The House rises again tomorrow, and brings with it a relatively busy week. Highlights include a law to ban letting agency fees, as well as a return of the so-called “upskirting” bill that was blocked by Christopher Chope back in June.

Monday 3 September



No votes scheduled.

Tuesday 4 September



Ceramics (Country of Origin Marking) Bill

Requires ceramics to be marked with their country of origin. Ten minute rule motion presented by Ruth Smeeth.

Civil Liability Bill – 2nd reading, programme motion, money resolution

Reforms the process for making whiplash claims. This is in response to the rise in spurious claims, and the government hopes it’ll cut insurance premiums for motorists. Also changes the way compensation payments are calculated, which could save the NHS hundreds of millions of pounds. Started in the Lords so closer to becoming law than if it had started in the Commons.

Wednesday 5 September

Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Bill

Increases the minimum age for marriage to 18 from 16. Ten minute rule motion presented by Conservative MP Pauline Latham.

Tenant Fees Bill – programme motion, 3rd reading and report stage

Bans letting paid by tenants and caps deposits at six weeks’ rent, among other things. This was a pledge in the Conservative Party manifesto at the 2017 election.Voyeurism (Offences) (No. 2) Bill – 3rd reading and report stage

The so-called “upskirting” law. Makes it a criminal offence to take an image or video up somebody’s clothing in order to see their genitals or underwear.

Thursday 6 September No votes scheduled. Friday 7 September No votes scheduled.