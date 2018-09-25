Labour conference 2018: Day Three

Good morning. Apologies for the lateness of this morning email – though I do have a good professional excuse this time after late night LabourList karaoke. A big thank you to the hundreds of you who came to sing Queen, ABBA, D:Ream and a familiar version of Seven Nation Army until the early hours. If you missed out, the New Statesman‘s George Eaton has voluntarily posted a video of himself covering Bowie’s Starman. Any footage of my own contributions can go gratefully unpublished.

As we enter our third day of Labour conference, Keir Starmer is set to formally announce what we’ve known for months: Labour will probably vote down the final Brexit deal brought by Theresa May to the Commons. The Shadow Brexit Secretary, who should take the main stage at around 11am, is expected to explain that new analysis shows the Prime Minister’s stonkingly unpopular Chequers deal does not meet his six tests. “We will vote down a blind Brexit,” he will say, before addressing the rows over another referendum – and talking specifically about the Brexit composite motion coming to the conference floor today.

In its ambiguity, that motion has fuelled debate over whether a public vote, which dozens of Labour MPs are backing, should include the option to remain. John McDonnell and Unite’s Len McCluskey say it wouldn’t and shouldn’t, but Starmer himself is leaving it open as a possibility.

Dawn Butler, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry and Diane Abbott are all speaking today. Also on the agenda is discussion of constitutional amendments, which delegates are speaking on right now. And after two incredibly interesting, packed-out panel events yesterday, unfortunately there are no more LabourList events at conference – but tonight there’s the Ed Miliband quiz at The World Transformed (7.30pm) followed by their closing party. Maybe see you there.

