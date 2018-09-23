Labour conference 2018 kicks off in Liverpool

And we’re off! Labour conference 2018 starts today, and policy announcements are flying everywhere.

Women’s conference yesterday saw Dawn Butler announce anti-domestic abuse measures, including a requirement for all employers to have a domestic abuse employment policy and provide up to 10 days paid leave for victims of domestic violence. Unfortunately what grabbed the most attention in her important speech was the shadow equalities minister’s praise for the 1980s Liverpool Council illegal budget declaration that it was “better to break the law than break the poor”.

Today Jeremy Corbyn argues that our “reckless corporate culture” is damaging the British economy, as he revamps the ‘workers on boards’ policy that would see large companies reserve at least one third of seats for employees. The leader says: “Workers are Britain’s real wealth creators. They deserve a seat at the table.”

But events off the conference floor is where much of the action takes place. The Sunday Mirror excitedly tells us Corbyn would agree to a people’s vote should conference adopt it as party policy, and Tom Watson told the Observer party members’ views would be respected. Whether Labour backs another referendum on Brexit comes down to the compositing that will occur today.

The priorities ballot has now opened, which determines eight motions to be debated by delegates. Four are chosen by trade unions, four by local party delegates. The topic of Brexit is certain to be prioritised as the unions have already agreed to put it forward – making things less awkward for groups such as Momentum, which is advising CLP delegates to prioritise Windrush, schools, housing and Palestine.

At 3.30pm, the priorities ballot closes, then from 6.30pm, it’s the compositing of motions. The Labour leader and deputy leader are making positive noises about a ‘people’s vote’, but a fudge composite is widely expected – as I explained on Friday. Progress has just welcomed Corbyn’s “clear message” on this, but is highly likely that conference will end up debating a motion with multiple caveats to the idea of supporting another Brexit referendum.

If you’re here in Liverpool, remember to come to our flagship rally tonight at 7.30pm in Room 11b&C. There will be a number of brilliant speakers (plus myself) and we’ve placed a large order of beer and wine, if you like that sort of thing.

Sienna @siennamarla

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for everything Labour, every weekday morning.