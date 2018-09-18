Revealed: Labour’s new democracy review proposals

National Structures: NEC

The NEC youth rep, currently elected via a 50/50 college of young members and trade unions, could be elected only by an OMOV ballot of young members.

The disabled rep could be elected only when the number of self-defining disabled members reaches 50,000. (This threshold does not exist for the BAME rep.) Both disabled and BAME reps would either be elected through a 50/50 college or OMOV.

Scottish and Welsh reps, currently chosen by the respective party leaders out of their frontbench teams, could be individual members elected by the Scottish or Welsh conferences instead.

CLP reps who step down could be replaced by whoever the other eight reps choose. When Christine Shawcroft recently resigned, she was replaced by Eddie Izzard as the next candidate to receive the most votes at the last election. Some have been pushing for by-elections instead, which would benefit the left. But one suggestion in the new review document would see “the NEC co-opting an eligible member nominated by the majority of the remaining members of the division in which the vacancy occurred” (i.e. the other CLP reps). Alternatively, the idea has been floated that it would accord with CLP nominations (which would benefit Ann Black rather than Eddie Izzard this year).