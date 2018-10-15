Clear the Lobby: The week ahead in Parliament

Lots of late-stage legislation this week, including the third reading of the Offensive Weapons Bill, a government attempt to crack down on violent crime such as acid attacks.

Monday 15 October

Offensive Weapons Bill – 3rd reading and report stage

A wide-ranging government bill to tackle violent crime. Among other things, it bans: the possession of some corrosive substances in a public place and their sale to under 18s; the delivery of knives and corrosives bought online to residential addresses; the possession of some offensive weapons like zombie knives, knuckle-dusters and rapid firing rifles.

Tuesday 16 October

Cold Weather Payments Bill

Re-examines the way the weather data which triggers cold weather payments is gathered. Ten minute rule motion presented by Hywel Williams.

Rating (Property in Common Occupation) and Council Tax (Empty Dwellings) Bill – consideration of Lords amendments

Reinstates an earlier law whereby properties owned by the same company that are touching (e.g. on two adjoining floors of a building, or next door to each other) only pay one set of business rates. Also increases the extra charge local authorities can demand for empty homes to 100% of council tax, up from 50%. Both commitments were announced in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Autumn Budget last year.

Overseas Electors Bill – money resolution

Allows any overseas citizen to vote in UK election, provided they were once resident or registered to vote here. Currently, British citizens living abroad can only vote in elections for 15 years from the point when they were last registered to vote in the UK.

University of London Bill – 2nd reading

Updates the procedure for making laws for the University of London. Started in the Lords so closer to becoming law than if it had started in the Commons.

Middle Level Bill – consideration of Lords amendments

Updates the powers of Commissioners who are responsible for flood risk management and the regulation of navigation in the Middle Level of the Fens in Cambridgeshire.

Wednesday 17 October

Collective Defined Contribution Pension Schemes Bill

Attempts to encourage the government to allow collective defined contribution pension schemes. Ten minute rule motion presented by Paul Masterton.

Thursday 18 October

No votes scheduled.

Friday 19 October

No votes scheduled.