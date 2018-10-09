Labour’s own employment practices, the Uber strike and a film premiere in parliament

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for everything Labour, every weekday morning.

“It may surprise you to learn that some of us are living in difficult financial circumstances. I know of colleagues who have used payday lenders, been to food banks and are now in long-term debt. These are staffers employed as on as little as 12 hours a week and don’t know how many hours they will work next week.”

Those aren’t the words of a fast food worker, an employee in one of Deliveroo’s ‘dark kitchens’, or an Amazon warehouse staffer. This is an article by someone who works for the Labour Party in its National Communications Centre in Newcastle. In a comment piece published exclusively by LabourList today, they say back office party staffers are on unreasonably short-term contracts even outside election time and their employment is woefully insecure. And they would like your support. This is a must-read. (The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.)

On the subject of poor working conditions, the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain has called a 24 hour strike of Uber drivers today from 1pm in London, Birmingham and Nottingham. Their demands include an increase in fares, a reduction in commission paid by drivers, minimum wage and paid holidays. The picket line is the app, they say, and ask us to support drivers by not using it during strike time. You can also express solidarity by joining protests outside Uber offices in the three cities. John McDonnell has already voiced backing for the strike on Twitter.

Elsewhere on LabourList today, Tulip Siddiq has written about the links between Labour and anti-fascism. The MP for Hampstead and Kilburn is hosting a premiere of the film ‘Utøya: July 22’ in parliament on Thursday – and she’s inviting LabourList readers to join. The film portrays the terrorist attack on the Norwegian island of Utøya on July 22, 2011, where Anders Breivik took the lives of 69 young left-wing activists. There are limited places, but for the chance to attend the screening and what promises to be an interesting Q&A with director Erik Poppe, email her via [email protected].

Sienna @siennamarla

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for everything Labour, every weekday morning.