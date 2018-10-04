Leonard sacks Sarwar and Baillie in Scottish Labour reshuffle

A Scottish Labour reshuffle has seen Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie sacked from Richard Leonard’s frontbench team.

Sarwar, who lost to Leonard in the leadership contest held earlier this year, has been replaced by Monica Lennon as health and sport spokesperson, while Baillie – an ally of Sarwar – will no longer be the spokesperson for economy, fair work and jobs.

Scottish Labour leader Leonard thanked Sarwar and Baillie for their work and said: “My new shadow cabinet is a blend of skills and experience whose aim is to turn around Scottish Labour’s electoral successes.”

Sarwar revealed that he had found out about the change on Twitter. The former deputy leader of Scottish Labour noted he was “deeply disappointed” and commented: “It’s a shame that I came to know about this decision through Twitter, while I was leading for Labour in a health debate in the Holyrood chamber.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I did on behalf of NHS patients and staff, particularly the creation of a workforce commission, the campaign to end the pay cap, and the fight to protect local services from SNP cuts.

“For the sake of all the people who need a Labour government, I wish Richard Leonard and his Shadow Cabinet all the very best for the future.

“I will continue to serve my constituents tirelessly from the backbenches, campaigning for issues close to my heart including the battle against racism, prejudice and hatred.”

I’m deeply disappointed to no longer be Scottish Labour’s Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/GAomhFHkfC — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) October 4, 2018

Sarwar and Baillie are both considered to be on the Corbynsceptic wing of the party, whereas Leonard is a Corbynite.