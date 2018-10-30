Our battle for Boris Johnson’s seat is a battle for the future of British politics

The world today is a very different place to what most of us may have expected just a few years ago. The rise of populism, Brexit and politicians such as Donald Trump means we all live in a distinctly different political and social environment. A little over two weeks ago, I was selected by Labour Party members as the candidate to take on the man who has anointed himself leader of this new right-wing, populist political trend here in the UK – Boris Johnson.

It was clear from very early on in the selection process in the former Foreign Secretary’s seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip that members in the constituency wanted a local representative. Despite a huge amount of interest from all across the country, the final shortlisted candidates consisted entirely of individuals from within the Hillingdon borough.

Local residents wanted to hear a distinctly local narrative, and I think that comes from years of Boris neglecting his constituency responsibilities in favour of national profile-building. Beyond the occasional photo opportunity, little has been seen of our MP since he first took to office in 2015. As a councillor, I’ve heard time and time again the stories of residents and constituents reaching out to their MP for help only to be met with generic automated responses – if any response comes through at all. The pain and hurt of an absentee Boris has fuelled much of the anger that saw his majority halved in the last general election. During the selection process, and even more now, I was dedicated to ensuring our campaign locally tells the story of these residents – because I too am one of them.

But our fight here will have an impact that stretches beyond the borders of our constituency, because Boris Johnson has come to epitomise a new axis of leaders around the world. He is part of a new global trend of actors who think not in terms of right and wrong, but instead see the world through the prism of power and political gain. We need only to look to his early yo-yoing on Brexit or his promise a fight against Heathrow expansion before skipping the vote. These actors brazenly reject facts, promote speculation as truth, consciously and consistently using incendiary, racist language to further their agenda. It is now up to us to stop him.

In what will undoubtedly be one of the most high-profile races of the next general election, my life, journey and candidacy presents the antithesis to Boris. I believe it is no accident that our Labour members have chosen in me: a local, young, BAME and Muslim resident as well as a community activist. They believe, as I do, that together this campaign can be the fight back against the incendiary and divisive brand of Boris politics. We can start to amplify our local voice here in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

In the selection campaign, I spoke to residents of all ages and backgrounds about what being a local resident meant to them. We have a strong tradition of committed local activists in our borough, and I saw throughout the campaign that our diversity is a source of strength – not an area of weakness to be weaponised for a political purpose.

Over the summer, we saw Johnson’s comments regarding the Burka provoke fresh protest in Uxbridge and inspire impassioned speeches in our council chambers. After years of ‘representation’ by an MP who regularly uses divisive and wholly offensive language, many here in our borough questioned whether they belong in our community. This selection race and my life experiences have taught me that if anyone doesn’t belong here, it is Boris.

We must prove to our MP that communities in the area he is elected to represent are ready and willing to bring people together. We have to believe again in the politics of hope – and, if we do, the rest of the country will follow.

Ali Milani is Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.