Tory conference 2018 in 25 tweets

3rd October, 2018 1:16 pm

Tory conference 2018 kicked off with a huge data breach when its official app revealed the contact details of MPs and ministers:

As the conference proper began, Treasury minister Liz Truss gave a typically light-hearted speech that called back to her infamous dairy-based 2014 offering:

Failing Grayling was at it again:

ConservativeHome editor Mark Wallace pointed out a flaw in Philip Hammond’s pro-Chequers argument:

The FT‘s Jim Pickard saw another:

If you’ve ever wondered what links vaping and Brexit, wonder no more:

Failing Grayling struck yet again:

The Culture Secretary got that feeling, you know, the one when people would rather you were a hologram:

Sajid Javid’s Freudian slip:

An unrequited bromance:

When Tory conference should really get applause signs for its right-wing audience:

Boris is loyal, babe:

Forget ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ scarves:

Other fans went further:

#NotAllMen:

Finally, a positive vision for the Conservative Party:

Last night, the Tory grassroots celebrated their Prime Minister’s achievements:

Today, as we waited for Theresa May to take the stage, some were disappointed James Duddridge didn’t opt for more drama in sending his no-confidence letter:

Geoffrey Cox stole the show as he introduced the PM:

It inspired the masses:

Even Geoffrey himself thought so:

Finally, this happened:

After Javid recognised Diane Abbott’s work earlier in the week, May acknowledged the abuse received by the Shadow Home Secretary – who promptly points out their hypocrisy:

Letters may not have fallen off the background wall, but a couple of pledges did:

And that concludes Tory conference 2018.

