WATCH: “Austerity is not over,” says Corbyn
Responding to Philip Hammond’s Autumn Budget, Jeremy Corbyn warned that “austerity is not over”, contrary to claims made by the Tories.
The Labour leader said: “Far from building a strong economy, eight years of austerity has damaged our economy, delayed and weakened the recovery and endlessly postponed fixing the deficit.”
