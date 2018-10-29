WATCH: “Austerity is not over,” says Corbyn

Responding to Philip Hammond’s Autumn Budget, Jeremy Corbyn warned that “austerity is not over”, contrary to claims made by the Tories.

The Labour leader said: “Far from building a strong economy, eight years of austerity has damaged our economy, delayed and weakened the recovery and endlessly postponed fixing the deficit.”

“Austerity is not over… this Budget won’t undo the damage done” – Labour leader @jeremycorbyn responds to #Budget2018 Follow our live updates & analysis: https://t.co/v7RyYjw6rh pic.twitter.com/RA2B0kiyNV — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 29, 2018