WATCH: Corbyn to May – “Another nothing-has-changed moment”

Responding to Theresa May’s update on the Brexit negotiations this afternoon in the Commons, Jeremy Corbyn called it “another nothing-has-changed moment from this shambles of a government”.

“It’s beginning to feel like Groundhog Day,” Corbyn said, before asking: “18 months since the triggering of Article 50 and less than six months to go, what have we got to show for it?

Referring to Dominic Raab’s visit to Brussels on Sunday, the Labour leader added: “Yesterday we saw another Brexit minister shuttling over to Brussels to come back, tail between his legs, unable to deliver, because of divisions within the Conservative Party.”

In her statement to the Commons, the Prime Minister confirmed the government’s position that the ‘backstop’ must be temporary, although did not specify whether an end date would be included. She said the EU’s Northern Ireland-only backstop proposal would not be acceptable to the UK.

May also described ‘no deal’ Brexit as an “outcome no one wants”, though later again agreed “no deal is better than a bad deal”.

During questions following the statement, a number of MPs on both sides of the House of Commons expressed support for another Brexit referendum, while none spoke in defence of May’s latest proposals.

