41% of Momentum members want a ‘people’s vote’ on Brexit “in all circumstances”

Momentum has revealed the results of its Brexit consultation, which show that 41% of members surveyed support a ‘people’s vote’ in “all circumstances”. 28% would only want a Brexit vote if there was no possibility of a general election, but only 17% said they did not want another referendum at all.

According to Momentum, the consultation of members also found that: 92% want all Labour MPs to vote down Theresa May’s Brexit deal

89% believe a no-deal Brexit should be rejected as a viable option

81% believe Brexit is likely to make things worse for their friends, family and community

96% signed a petition calling on May to immediately end the uncertainty around the rights and status of EU citizens living in the UK and UK citizens living elsewhere in the EU The full results of the consultation have been published here.

The consultation was launched on 22nd October and closed on 1st November. Over those ten days, over 6,570 Momentum members answered the questions, which asked how they felt about Theresa May’s negotiations, the impact of Brexit and whether the Tory deal should be voted down in parliament.

The digital survey was sparked by the efforts of Momentum member and pro-EU activist Alena Ivanova, who got the required number of signatures on a petition demanding that all Momentum members have a say on “whether to oppose Tory Brexit, and whether to campaign for Labour to hold a vote at annual conference in September on giving the people the final say on the Brexit deal”.

Momentum’s national coordinating group (NCG) agreed at the beginning of September to hold the consultation, but only after Labour conference. This meant that the Corbynite group as a whole took no formal position on Brexit at conference.

Campaigner Alena Ivanova has said she is “delighted” with the consultation results. She commented: “Momentum members have overwhelmingly endorsed giving the people the final say on Brexit. These results should finally put to bed the idea that Brexit is just an issue for Corbyn’s opponents. We – the overwhelming majority of Momentum members, and Labour members – back Jeremy Corbyn and want to fight Tory Brexit. We are the people who deliver the leaflets, fill rooms and who will put Jeremy into Number 10, and we will not be ignored.”

Another Europe is Possible is one of the pro-EU, pro-Corbyn groups that pushed for endorsement of a ‘people’s vote’ at conference. Michael Chessum, a national organiser who worked on Jeremy Corbyn’s 2016 leadership campaign, said: “The evidence can no longer be ignored – the activist base of the Labour left is overwhelmingly in favour of a fresh referendum if no general election can happen.

“The most popular option on the survey was for a referendum “in all circumstances”, which is an incredibly strongly worded option. Brexit means deregulation, attacks on workers’ rights and the end of free movement. There is simply no excuse – either for Labour as a whole, or for individual Labour MPs – not to oppose this agenda and give the people a final say.”