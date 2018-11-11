Corbyn sets out social contract for veterans on Armistice Day

On Armistice Day, marking 100 years since the end of the first world war, Jeremy Corbyn has set out a social contract for all veterans that would provide them with security on housing, health and education once their service ends.

The policies presented by the Labour Party today would ensure ex-armed forces personnel have a home, access to training and education, and benefit from parity of esteem between mental and physical health.

Labour’s plans include:

Ending the scourge of veterans sleeping rough on our streets with homes reserved for people with a history of rough sleeping

Free education and training through the National Education Service

New career opportunities through increased apprenticeship numbers

Mental health issues such as PTSD treated as seriously as physical health issues

Labour is also calling on the government to:

Officially register the number of homeless veterans Officially log numbers of veterans who commit suicide Prioritise the mental health of veterans Do more to help veterans start new careers through improved access to education and training



Commenting on the pledges, Corbyn said: “On Remembrance Sunday, we commemorate all those killed in war as we strive for a world of peace. We must also think of our veterans and the shocking lack of support far too many receive.

“Let today spur us into action, to give our veterans the security and support they deserve with a new social contract for veterans. The next Labour government will guarantee armed forces personnel the opportunity to have a home, to heal and to retrain when they complete their time in service. We will do the right thing by ending the scourge of rough sleeping and helping veterans embark on new careers.

“The psychological effects of war can be devastating. While many organisations do fantastic work to give mental health support, charity alone is not enough. If someone is suffering from PTSD, this should be treated as seriously as a physical injury. We must honour our commitments to those who served in our armed forces.”

As we remember the fallen, let’s truly honour the words ‘never again’. pic.twitter.com/V1iAsI0puc — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 11, 2018