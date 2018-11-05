Kate Osamor denies wrongdoing in row over staffer son

Shadow cabinet member Kate Osamor has denied wrongdoing in the row over her son and employee Ishmael Osamor.

Referring to the news that Tory MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards calling for an investigation into the matter, Osamor tweeted: “I have done nothing wrong. This is politically motivated”.

Ishmael Osamor, hired as a senior communications officer, had to step down as a Haringey councillor last week after being convicted of possessing £2,500 worth of drugs with intent to supply. But the Shadow International Development Secretary has so far defied calls to sack her son and instead continued to employ him as a parliamentary aide.

In her letter, Trevelyan accuses the Labour MP and Jeremy Corbyn ally of “damaging the reputation and integrity” of the House of Commons. The attack comes after Priti Patel called for Osamor’s resignation over the weekend.

Criticism has also come from figures within the Labour Party. Joe Goldberg, a former Haringey councillor, wrote to general secretary Jennie Formby and requested investigation into whether Osamor had informed the party about the drugs charges in line with her duties as a member of Labour’s national executive committee (NEC). The letter was leaked to The Times.

Earlier today, Osamor tweeted Haringey councillor and Momentum activist Emina Ibrahim that she has endured “appalling abuse”, which she described as “racist” and “politically motivated”.

MPs elected in June 2017 are banned from employing relatives as parliamentary staffers, but already sitting members are allowed to do so. In July, the BBC reported that 122 MPs currently employ a member of their family.