You are here: Home » Featured »

Labour student clubs boycott Westminster CLP over Chris Williamson invitation

21st November, 2018 3:53 pm

Tags:

Labour clubs in London are boycotting Westminster constituency Labour party over its decision to invite Chris Williamson as a speaker.

The societies have vowed to stop campaigning in the key target seat, where Labour candidate Steven Saxby hopes to beat Tory incumbent Mark Field at the next election, unless the invitation is withdrawn and an apology offered by the CLP.

UCL Labour and Birkbeck Labour have both issued statements describing Corbynite Labour MP Chris Williamson as an “anti-Semite”, and concluding: “Anti-Semitism has no place within the Labour Party.”

UCL Labour held a campaign day for Saxby as recently as 3rd November, but the club is now hoping other societies will follow their lead in boycotting the campaigning activities of Westminster CLP.

4.10pm update: LSE Labour, the biggest Labour club in London, and King’s College London Labour Society have now joined the boycott.

Labour members in the Cities of London and Westminster received notification last night that the next all-member meeting on Tuesday 27th November will feature “Chris Williamson MP presentation followed by Q&A” as the first agenda item.

Chris Williamson has been criticised by Jewish groups and activists for sharing platforms with expelled Labour members such as Tony Greenstein and Jackie Walker.

The MP also controversially urged party members to vote for Pete Willsman in the national executive committee (NEC) elections, despite Momentum dropping its support for the candidate after a leaked recording revealed he had denied the existence of antisemitism within Labour.

Steve Saxby and Chris Williamson have been contacted for comment.

Value our free and unique service?

LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.

If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.

To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit