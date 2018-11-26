Momentum/CLPD slate wins all places on Labour’s disciplinary body

All six candidates on the joint Corbynite left slate agreed by Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy (CLPD) have won places on Labour’s top disciplinary body.

The winning slate of candidates was also endorsed by Jewish Voice for Labour (JVL), the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (LCND), Labour Briefing Co-Op and Labour Representation Committee (LRC).

The results will be considered a victory for Corbynites – though some on the Corbyn-supporting left of the party were critical of Momentum’s decision to endorse Stephen Marks, a Jewish Voice for Labour (JVL) activist who has voiced opposition to the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM).

Early in the contest, there were two different left-wing Corbynite slates, but Momentum and CLPD quickly resumed talks and agreed a joint slate. It is thought Jon Lansman’s organisation originally did not want to back Marks, though a Momentum source said they did not try to “veto” Marks as had been claimed by Skwawkbox.

Independent candidate Steve Lapsley, who is outspoken on antisemitism issues within Labour, stood without the support of Momentum, CLPD, Progress or Labour First. Endorsed only by soft-left group Open Labour, Lapsley won the most votes of the unelected runners-up.

Labour’s national constitutional committee (NCC) deals with disciplinary cases involving Labour members, including high-profile figures such as Ken Livingstone. After Labour conference voted to increase the size of the NCC from 11 to 25 members, there were six vacancies to fill.

This was an important race, both for those within Labour who feel strongly the party needs to get a grip on antisemitism, and for those who believe such accusations are often motivated by wanting to attack the leadership.

Division III (CLPs) results:

Candidate Votes Percentage Khaled Moyeed 327,292 14% ELECTED Cecile Wright 323,949 14% ELECTED Susan Press 319,783 14% ELECTED Annabelle Harle 315,693 14% ELECTED Gary Heather 309,870 13% ELECTED Stephen Marks 307,890 13% ELECTED Steve Lapsley 70,619 3% Joanne Harding 64,139 3% Gillian Troughton 63,936 3% Caroline Hexter 59,641 3% Keith Dibble 58,741 3% Malcolm Cunning 48,940 2% Michelle Perfect 27,161 1% 2,297,654 100%

Division I (Trade Unions) results:

Candidate Julian Allam ELECTED UNOPPOSED Jean Butcher ELECTED UNOPPOSED Marz Colombini ELECTED UNOPPOSED Linda Hobson ELECTED UNOPPOSED Gordon McKay ELECTED UNOPPOSED Jill Murdoch ELECTED UNOPPOSED Alan Tate ELECTED UNOPPOSED