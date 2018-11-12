Momentum’s video on antisemitism. What it got right and wrong

Last week, Momentum put out a video of a young Jewish Corbyn supporter, Tania Shew, talking about antisemitism on the left. Whilst not perfect, it was a thoughtful and educational video that outlined both a brief history of British antisemitism and Tania’s own experiences. With several high profile Momentum members, such as Jackie Walker, being implicated in the antisemitism crisis, it is good to see them attempt to proactively tackle the problem. There were flaws, which I will address, but the impact of this video will overall be positive. The use of anecdotes is likely more effective in showing the scope of the problem than graphs, and the imagery – showing memes and graphics that cross the line from legitimate criticism of Israel to that of antisemitism, such as that of the Israeli puppet master controlling America – surely helped to educate people on how antisemitism manifests.

In the video, Tania appears not to have a connection to Israel: “The only thing that connects me to the Israeli government is that we happen to be members of the same ethnicity.” This is, of course, an entirely legitimate position. But it is not the position of the vast majority of Jews, 93% of whom describe themselves as Zionists. The relationship between the majority of the British Jewry and the State of Israel is complicated and often misunderstood; Zionist Jews are often assumed to be supportive of Netanyahu government and held accountable for the actions of the Israeli government to a greater extent than openly non-Zionist Jews. Whilst all Jews will likely encounter questioning on Israel when raising the subject of antisemitism, it is those who are openly Zionist who are likely to have their concerns dismissed and disbelieved. It is unfortunate, I think, that the opportunity to explain and clarify Zionism was not taken in the video. There was a chance to explain what Zionism is (a belief in Jewish self-determination) and isn’t (a far-right, colonial belief), which was not grasped. Nor did Tania address the use of the word ‘Zionist’ as a synonym for ‘Jew’: when the word Zionist rather than Jew is used, that doesn’t preclude a statement from being antisemitic.

Whether intentional or not, the video appears to explain antisemitism through the lens of identity politics. Tania speaks of understanding that “language carries different weight” depending on the “social power” of the speaker, and warns that “white British people” must be careful with their language. This could certainly be read as a claim that only white people are able to express antisemitic views. This is not the case. Anyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, can be antisemitic or unintentionally use antisemitic language. Even Jews can – the prime example being Tony Greenstein, who has called Jews he disagrees with ‘Zios’ (a term that originated with the KKK) and compared Jews to Nazis.

The use of Jeremy Corbyn as an example of someone who is “admirably” addressing the concerns of Jews is sure to meet mixed reactions. With a history tarnished by associations with antisemites and problematic comments about ‘Zionists’, and as the leader who allowed the issue to fester, it is understandable that many in the community see Corbyn in a less than favourable light. But this isn’t a video for Jews. It isn’t a video for those who understand the issue and are part of fighting it. It is a video for the many members of the left who either don’t know or don’t understand what is going on. Whilst on a personal level, I reject the idea of Corbyn being shown as an example of how to fight antisemitism, on a political level, I recognise its value. It means that people are less likely to automatically disregard the message as it is ‘anti-Corbyn’, and will encourage those on the left who haven’t done so to engage.

For all its flaws, the Momentum video will have a positive impact and encourage people to think more carefully about their language. Posting educational tools does not resolve Momentum of responsibility, however, and the organisation does currently back a slate for Labour’s NCC elections that includes a man who has supported Jackie Walker. Actions speak louder than words.

Luisa Attfield is a Jewish Labour Movement member, women’s officer for Finchley & Golders Green CLP and disability officer for Barnet Young Labour.