PMQs: May’s “bungled” Brexit deal is a “failure on its own terms”, says Corbyn

Theresa May’s “bungled” deal is a “failure on its own terms”, Jeremy Corbyn declared at Prime Minister’s Questions today. It breaches her own red lines, doesn’t support jobs and the government has failed to prepare seriously for a no-deal outcome. “Does the Prime Minister still intend to put a false choice to parliament between her botched deal or no deal?” No answer from May, which we must assume means yes. The SNP’s Ian Blackford later asked about the cross-party letter he has signed along with Corbyn, which demands a “truly meaningful vote” on the EU withdrawal agreement. May confirmed the motion would be amendable – but the important question that went unanswered is whether those amendments could be taken before voting on the motion as a whole.

Throughout PMQs, the Prime Minister used the same attack lines she always does – particularly that Labour wants to “frustrate” Brexit, which is an odd line to take against a lifelong Eurosceptic resented by many of the MPs in his party precisely because they suspect he doesn’t want to frustrate Brexit. Delivering a strong performance, Corbyn touched on many of the key news stories over the last few days: Jo Johnson’s resignation last week, then the leaked note showing Sabine Weyand said the EU will “retain all the controls”. He asks, is that a fair summary of her deal? Predictably, May doesn’t address the substance of the question.

Corbyn’s most interesting probe concerned the backstop. This has been the sticking point during the negotiations, and still the source of much agitation amongst Tory MPs and the DUP. Hitting the nail on the head, the Labour leader asked: “Can the Prime Minister say whether, under her deal, it will be the sovereign right of the UK parliament to unilaterally withdraw from any backstop?” Theresa May’s reply was interesting in that, again, she had no answer. Both the UK and EU will try really hard not to allow the backstop ever to come into force, she said, and it will be temporary… but the Prime Minister will need to have prepared a better answered on whether the UK can “unilaterally withdraw” and if not, why not, by the crunch cabinet meeting at 2pm. Or we can expect at least one resignation.