The list of all Labour MPs openly backing a ‘people’s vote’
63 Labour MPs so far, around a quarter of the parliamentary party, have publicly expressed support for a fresh referendum on the UK’s relationship with the EU, known as the ‘people’s vote’ campaign.
LabourList understands that a higher number of Labour MPs privately back the idea – this list is only for those who have gone on the record with their endorsement.
Below is the full list, which will be updated when necessary.
- Rushanara Ali (The Independent, June 2018)
- Tonia Antoniazzi (BBC News, May 2018)
- Luciana Berger (lucianaberger.com)
- Roberta Blackman-Woods (Guardian, November 2018)
- Ben Bradshaw (Express, August 2018)
- Chris Bryant (Independent, July 2018)
- Karen Buck (karenbuck.org.uk, September 2018)
- Richard Burden (Birmingham Mail, November 2018)
- Ruth Cadbury (The Independent, June 2018)
- Ann Clwyd (Independent, July 2018)
- Neil Coyle (Huffington Post, June 2018)
- Mary Creagh (Yorkshire Post, September 2018)
- Stella Creasy (The Independent, June 2018)
- Janet Daby (janetdaby.org, October 2018)
- Geraint Davies (BBC News, December 2017)
- Stephen Doughty (Twitter, August 2018)
- Rosie Duffield (peoples-vote.uk, July 2018)
- Angela Eagle (Huffington Post, September 2016)
- Maria Eagle (mariaeagle.co.uk, August 2018)
- Julie Elliott (LabourList, November 2018)
- Louise Ellman (Twitter, September 2018)
- Paul Flynn (BBC News, October 2017)
- Mike Gapes (The Independent, June 2018)
- Roger Godsiff (Birmingham Mail, November 2018)
- Kate Green (Facebook, November 2018)
- Helen Hayes (Twitter, January 2017)
- Margaret Hodge (The Independent, June 2018)
- Rupa Huq (The Independent, June 2018)
- Darren Jones (Facebook, June 2018)
- Susan Elan Jones (susanelanjones.co.uk, January 2017)
- Peter Kyle (Brighton and Hove Independent, July 2018)
- David Lammy (The Independent, June 2018)
- Chris Leslie (Twitter, June 2018)
- Siobhain McDonagh (The Independent, June 2018)
- Alison McGovern (peoples-vote.uk, July 2018)
- Catherine McKinnell (The Independent, May 2018)
- Madeleine Moon (Twitter, September 2018)
- Anna McMorrin (BBC News, May 2018)
- Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth, September 2018)
- Ian Murray (Progress, June 2018)
- Jess Phillips (The Independent, November 2018)
- Bridget Phillipson (The Independent, May 2018)
- Steve Reed (Standard, November 2018)
- Rachel Reeves (Yorkshire Post, September 2018)
- Joan Ryan (The Independent, June 2018)
- Virendra Sharma (The Independent, June 2018)
- Barry Sheerman (Yorkshire Post, September 2018)
- Tulip Siddiq (The Independent, June 2018)
- Andy Slaughter (andyslaughter.co.uk, November 2018)
- Angela Smith (Yorkshire Post, September 2018)
- Owen Smith (The Guardian, March 2018)
- Alex Sobel (Yorkshire Post, November 2018)
- Jo Stevens (jostevens.co.uk, September 2018)
- Wes Streeting (The Independent, June 2018)
- Gareth Thomas (The Independent, June 2018)
- Anna Turley (The Independent, May 2018)
- Chuka Umunna (The Independent, June 2018)
- Catherine West (The Independent, June 2018)
- Martin Whitfield (martinwhitfieldmp.co.uk, May 2018)
- Paul Farrelly (Twitter, November 2018)
- Paul Williams (The Independent, May 2018)
- Phil Wilson (The Independent, May 2018)
- Daniel Zeichner (danielzeichner.co.uk, August 2018)
If you’re a Labour MP who thinks you should be on this list, please get in touch.
