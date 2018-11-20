Theresa May claims EU nationals “jump the queue” but won’t reveal her post-Brexit immigration plans

Theresa May has once again showed her ignorance on immigration. In her speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), she said that Brexit would stop EU nationals from being able to “jump the queue” ahead of workers from outside Europe. This is factually wrong: jobs simply do not work in a ‘queue’ system, and EU citizens have had the right to work in the UK as part of the reciprocal arrangements that also allow UK citizens to work in Europe.

But more than that, the Prime Minister cannot claim her Brexit deal is a victory for her position on immigration, when we still haven’t been told what her immigration plans actually are. Over a year after we were first promised an Immigration White Paper, we still have no idea what the new immigration system will look like.

The government’s plans for those EU citizens living here before the Brexit vote have already unravelled, when the immigration minister couldn’t answer even the most basic questions about the checks that employers would have to carry out from as early as this coming March.

On top of this, Theresa May cannot make this announcement at the CBI without acknowledging the criticisms they have already made of her immigration proposals. Responding to the Prime Minister’s party conference speech, the CBI said: “The Prime Minister’s proposals for a new system have taken a wrong turn. By dismissing the importance of low-skilled workers to the UK economy, the government risks harming businesses and living standards now and in the future.”

Many sectors of the UK economy – including construction, social care and hospitality – are already facing severe staff shortages. We need a clear plan for how to attract these workers in future to avoid disaster for our economy and for our public services.

Months ago, the Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott, set out Labour’s vision for a post-Brexit immigration system that will put jobs and the economy first. Labour will end the punitive hostile environment, and instead treat migrants with humanity. We will no longer force employers, doctors and landlords to act as border guards, requiring them to check people’s immigration status, but rather invest in our actual border agency. With this government frozen by internal party divisions over Brexit, it is Labour in opposition that is leading the way on planning for the biggest immigration changes in a generation.

The cabinet is falling apart, her own MPs are calling for her resignation, and Theresa May is desperate for some support for her deal. But she cannot hail ‘control of our borders’ when we are still in the dark about her plans for immigration just four months from Brexit day. May cannot do this in the heart of our business community without acknowledging that they are amongst the most concerned about the few immigration proposals she has set out so far.

Afzal Khan MP is shadow immigration minister and MP for Manchester Gorton.

@Afzal4Gorton