WATCH: MPs will not accept May’s “false choice”, says Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn has told Theresa May that MPs “will not accept a false choice between this bad deal and no deal”.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s statement on the draft withdrawal agreement and future relationship with the EU proposal, the Labour leader said: “This is not the deal the country was promised. Parliament cannot and believe will not accept a false choice between this bad deal and no deal.”

Corbyn’s speech concluded: “The Prime Minister must withdraw her half-baked deal, which hasn’t got the support of cabinet, parliament or the country.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says MPs “will not accept a false choice between this bad deal and no deal”, adding “this is not the deal the country was promised” Live #Brexit updates: https://t.co/x82eDksQEU pic.twitter.com/SU8ZuAN9e7 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 15, 2018