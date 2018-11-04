WATCH: Yvette Cooper’s tribute to Jeremy Heywood

Given the breaking news of Jeremy Heywood’s death by Sophie Ridge on Sky this morning, Yvette Cooper paid tribute to the former cabinet secretary.

The Labour MP, visibly upset, said: “It’s deeply sad. Jeremy, I think, was a wonderful public servant and he did a huge amount to hold governments together at very difficult times. I obviously knew him very well personally. All thoughts with his family.

“People will not be aware of quite how many remarkable things he did to solve crises, to deal with difficult problems. And as a very honourable public servant, to hold people together and to make sure, frankly, that the government didn’t do stupid things on many occasions and to make sure there were solutions.”

