Young Fabians election results – in full

The results of the latest Young Fabians election, voting in a committee of 12, have been released today.

Below are the results in full.

Miriam Mirwitch – 264

Charlotte Norton – 247

Abdi Duale – 237

Deeba Syed – 222

Jack Phipps – 221

Ava Etemadzadeh – 207

Emma Bean – 199

Adam Allnutt – 195

Kyalo Burt-Fulcher – 167

Jakub Stawiski – 167

Luisa Attfield – 163

Stella Tsantekidou – 157

Young Labour chair Miriam Mirwitch topped the ballot with 264 votes, while Antics editor Charlotte Norton came second with 247.

Both Charlotte Norton and Young Labour Lawyers chair Deeba Syed campaigned to win the position of Young Fabians chair. The specific posts are yet to be voted on internally, but it is thought likely Norton will become chair due to the balance of the newly elected committee.

Former Labour staffer Abdi Duale tweeted: “It’s an honour to have been elected to the @youngfabians Executive committee, slightly unbelievable that I’ve won. Commiserations to all the fantastic candidates who didn’t get on. Thank you to everyone who voted for me, can’t wait to get stuck in!”

Ava Etemadzadeh, who has been outspoken about Labour’s sexual harassment complaints procedure after pursuing her own claims against Kelvin Hopkins MP, commented: “Pleased to have been re-elected on to the @youngfabians executive committee. Thank you very much to all those who voted for me. I won’t let you down.”

Adam Allnutt tweeted: “Over the moon to have been re-elected to the @ youngfabians committee for another year. Really looking forward to working with @ LGA_Labour again and the Policy Networks on another project!”

Jakub (Kuba) Stawiski, who originally intended to run as chair before stepping back to endorse Charlotte Norton, Delighted to have been re-elected for the third year running to the @youngfabians exec! Congrats to @Charlottelvn90 who smashed it! Congratulations to all elected and commiserations to a fantastic group that just missed out – gutted for you!”

The Young Fabians are the under-31 section of the Fabian Society, a Labour-affiliated reformist think tank that is officially non-factional but regarded as largely Corbynsceptic.