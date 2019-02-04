Corbyn delights Labour activists with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez call

Labour activists have been delighted by the news that Jeremy Corbyn spoke to left-wing Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last night.

The Labour leader tweeted that he spoke to the US Representative known as ‘AOC’ to “hear first hand how she’s been challenging the status quo”.

He added: “Let’s build a movement across borders to take on the billionaires, polluters and migrant baiters, and support a happier, freer and cleaner planet.”

Great to speak to @AOC on the phone this evening and hear first hand how she’s challenging the status quo. Let’s build a movement across borders to take on the billionaires, polluters and migrant baiters, and support a happier, freer and cleaner planet. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 3, 2019

It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn! Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019

LabourList understands that Corbyn and AOC enjoyed a lengthy telephone conversation lasting around 45 minutes on Sunday evening.

AOC, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America group that describes itself as anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist, was congratulated by the Labour leader on her election to the House of Representatives in November last year and on the work she has done so far.

Corbyn and AOC discussed shared areas of interest and their common goal of working across borders to build a movement that promotes a fair tax system, makes the case for investment in public services, leads the way on tackling climate change effectively and puts an end to the ‘hostile environment’ experienced by migrants in the UK and the US.

The two socialists also talked about the US government shutdown that ran from late December and only ended on 25th February, sparked by the President’s funding demands for a US-Mexico border wall. They jointly condemned Trump’s infamous campaign promise to “build the wall”.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a celebrated figure within the Labour Party, and is particularly admired on the left for triggering a primary and unseating a longstanding member of Congress without the use of corporate funding.

In June 2018, after AOC won the primary to widespread surprise, Shelly Asquith wrote in a piece for LabourList: “Like the Labour Party, the Democratic Party is changing. Proximity to the establishment and big money won’t wash, and people are calling out for candidates that cannot be accused of ‘you’re all the same’.”