WATCH: Shamima Begum “has a right to return”, Corbyn says

Jeremy Corbyn tells @itvnews the Home Office decision to strip Shamima Begum of UK citizenship is a "very extreme manoeuvre". He says the 19-year-old mother must face questions – and receive "some support" – on British soil — ITV News (@itvnews) February 21, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn has spoken out on the case of Shamima Begum, who fled the UK to join Islamic State four years ago, and confirmed his support for her return.

Asked about the Home Office decision to revoke Begum’s British citizenship, the Labour leader noted that she was “born in Britain” and argued “she has that right to remain in Britain”.

“Obviously there are a lot of questions she has to answer. But also some support that she needs,” Corbyn said.

On what should happen next, he reiterated that “she has a right to return to Britain”, adding: “At that point, any action may or may not be taken.

“I think the idea of stripping someone of their citizenship, when they were born in Britain, is a very extreme manoeuvre.

“Indeed I questioned the right of the Home Secretary to have these powers when the original law was brought in by Theresa May when she was home secretary.”

19-year-old Begum provoked controversy when she told Sky News that she didn’t regret joining IS and that people should have “sympathy” for her.

But Sajid Javid has been accused of leaving Begum stateless and shunning Britain’s international obligations.