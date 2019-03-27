Indicative votes: 16 Brexit options tabled by MPs

The House of Commons will take control of parliamentary business and hold ‘indicative votes’ today to try to establish which Brexit plan has the most support. Ahead of the debate, MPs have tabled 16 Brexit options.

This afternoon, at around 3.30pm, the Speaker will announce which of these options have been selected. MPs will start voting on them, choosing ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ for each option, at 7pm.

Update, 1.30pm: Labour will whip MPs in favour of amendments (F), (J), (K) and (M).

Update, 3.30pm: The Speaker has selected motions (B), (D), (H), (J), (K), (L), (M) and (O).

Here’s a very quick guide to the 16 options put forward…

(A) Constitutional and accountable government

Sir William Cash, Sir Bernard Jenkin, etc

Says the Commons “respects the will of the people”. Scraps the plan to resume the indicative votes process on Monday.

(B) No deal

John Baron, Sir David Amess

Would see the UK leave without a deal on 12th April.

(C) Unilateral right of exit from backstop

John Baron, Andrew Percy,

Agrees to leave with May’s deal on 22nd May – amended to allow the UK to unilateral exit from the backstop.

(D) Common market 2.0 – Labour will “encourage support” for it

Nick Boles, Stephen Kinnock, Lucy Powell

Directs government to renegotiate the political declaration: the UK would join EFTA, stay in EEA and single market, enter a customs arrangement until Irish border solution is found. It’s the Norway Plus/CM2.0 plan.

(E) Respect the referendum result

Will Quince, Dame Cheryl Gillan

Does what it says on the tin. Lots of signatures, including from Labour’s Gareth Snell and Caroline Flint, but the Speaker recently chose not to select an amendment to the same effect.

(F) Participation in a customs union – Labour will whip for it

Gareth Snell, Caroline Flint

Makes customs union membership a negotiating objective.

(G) Revocation instead of no deal

Angus Brendan MacNeil, Kenneth Clarke

Calls on PM to send Article 50 revocation letter if Commons fails to approve a deal four days before the exit date.

(H) EFTA and EEA

George Eustice, Julian Sturdy

The more Tory version of Common Market 2.0. EEA and EFTA but not the customs arrangement of motion (D).

(I) Consent of devolved institutions

Ian Blackford, Kirsty Blackman

SNP motion. Says no deal can be passed without motions also being passed by Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly.

(J) Customs union – Labour will whip for it

Kenneth Clarke, Hilary Benn

Wants to make customs union membership a negotiating objective and enshrine that in law.

(K) Labour’s alternative plan – Labour will whip for it

Jeremy Corbyn, Keir Starmer

Sets out Corbyn’s five-point Brexit plan, with customs union membership, close alignment with single market, etc. Wants to enshrines those negotiating objectives in law.

(L) Revocation to avoid no deal

Joanna Cherry, Dominic Grieve

Instructs government to ask MPs whether they approve ‘no deal’ if a deal hasn’t been passed by the day before exit day, and revoke Article 50 if MPs don’t approve ‘no deal’.

(M) Confirmatory public vote – Labour will whip for it

Margaret Beckett, Peter Kyle, Phil Wilson

The Kyle/Wilson plan finally gets put to a vote. Says any deal should be put to the people in public vote.

(N) Malthouse compromise plan A

Nicky Morgan, Jacob Rees-Mogg

Accepts May’s deal if backstop is replaced by alternative arrangements.

(o) Contingent preferential arrangements

Marcus Fysh, Steve Baker

If we can’t agree a deal, plans to agree a trade deal, etc, and agrees to pay the EU.

(P) Contingent reciprocal arrangements

Marcus Fysh, Steve Baker

Also sets out contingency plan in case of no deal. Includes guarantee of EU citizens’ rights.