WATCH: Labour will oppose Brexit bill, says Starmer

Implementing a deal that hasn’t been agreed is putting the cart before the horse. That’s not in the public interest. It’s about keeping the Prime Minister in office for another week. Labour will oppose the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on that basis. pic.twitter.com/qMY2NXEPG8 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 16, 2019

Labour will oppose the withdrawal agreement bill at its second reading without a cross-party deal, Keir Starmer told the House of Commons today.

The Shadow Brexit Secretary said: “If the Prime Minister’s deal is put for a fourth time, if it’s allowed, it will fail – just as it’s failed three times already.

“But I want to make it clear that Labour opposes the idea of passing the the withdrawal agreement bill without an agreed deal.

“That would put the cart before the horse. And Labour would vote against at second reading on that basis.”

Labour’s opposition to WAB at its second reading in June was thrown into doubt on Wednesday afternoon, when Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesperson repeatedly refused to rule out the possibility that MPs would be whipped to abstain.

The idea was that Labour could then amend the bill to make the agreement comply with Corbyn’s five demands for any Brexit deal.