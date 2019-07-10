10 Labour reactions to Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle

Boris Johnson became the Prime Minister today and has started reshuffled the cabinet. A number of government ministers resigned before they were sacked, such as former Chancellor Philip Hammond, while former Foreign Secretary and leadership contest rival Jeremy Hunt reportedly turned down the job of Defence Secretary.

Perhaps the most important appointment is that of Chancellor, which has been handed to Sajid Javid. Commenting on the move, John McDonnell said: “Boris Johnson boasted he was the bankers’ best friend and he has proved it by appointing a banker whose former company was one of those responsible for the financial crash and became notorious for its involvement in tax avoidance.

“Javid has consistently called for more tax cuts for the banks and corporations. So from the outset it’s clear that this is a government by the bankers and for the bankers.”

Commenting on the reshuffle as a whole, Labour chair Ian Lavery said: “Boris Johnson’s first act as Prime Minister has been to appoint a cabinet of hardline conservatives who will only represent the privileged few. A Chancellor who’s consistently called for more tax cuts for big corporations, Home and Education secretaries who were sacked for breaches of national security and a Foreign Secretary who doesn’t know the importance of our ports.

“This out-of-touch cabinet pushed for nine years of damaging austerity, while demanding tax cuts for the super-rich and big corporations. We need a general election and a Labour government that will bring real change for the many, not the privileged few, which Johnson and his cabinet represent.”

Now, over to Labour MPs…

1. Good day for a certain “unspeakable numpty”.

Hard to believe that the unspeakable numpty Dominic Raab, who as housing minister did nothing at all to help thousands of people living in blocks with flammable cladding and as Brexit Secretary rode imaginary unicorns round Brussels, is now Foreign Secretary — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) 24 July 2019

2. Previously sacked for lying? Fine by Boris. Retweeted by Barbara Keeley.

Priti Patel as home sec a superb appointment. Seriously? She is in charge of UK security and was sacked from last job for lying https://t.co/whIbjW2fj9 — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) 24 July 2019

3. That. Is. A. Disgrace.

A international trade secretary who thinks importing cheese is a disgrace. Boris is now just in the shiz and giggles stage with the whiteboard isn’t he….#brexithaos https://t.co/Mlj4a1Bjyz https://t.co/Ap1IF2ZQxm — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) 24 July 2019

4. He giveth, and he taketh away.

Only good news so far is that the desperately incompetent #FailingGrayling has been sacked as Transport Secretary, but the bad news is that Johnson’s new batch of extremist appointees are even worse – surely this sick joke of a government will be gone within weeks? — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) 24 July 2019

5. A former Shadow Education Secretary reacts to Gavin Williamson’s new job.

What to say to this … god help our children https://t.co/labyPArfeg — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) July 24, 2019

6. And the current Shadow Education Secretary makes an offer…

Hey congrats @GavinWilliamson I look forward to educating you 😛 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) July 24, 2019

7. Class matters. Retweeted by Louise Haigh.

The four most important positions in government are held by a Muslim, a Hindu, a Jew and a Christian which sounds like a multicultural dream come true. And yet it’s a complete nightmare. This is why class-based politics matters.#cabinetreshuffle — Steve Lapsley (@stevelapsl) July 24, 2019

8. Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth on Matt Hancock defying expectations, but not in a good way.

Poor Matt, pretty sure staying at health wasn’t his plan when he jumped on the Johnson bandwagon. Indeed many in NHS sense his heart isn’t in health & expected him to move. This take on his record at health is brutal but accurate. Patients deserve better. https://t.co/Hhe8MRre9v — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) July 24, 2019

9. Labour’s deputy leader points out that the new PM has made more than a few enemies. Some good news?

This huge cull will lead to early collapse of Johnson’s govt bringing GE that much closer. ❌ Mordaunt

❌ Fox

❌ Hunt

❌ Clark

❌ Grayling

❌ Hinds

❌ Brokenshire

❌ Bradley

❌ Stewart

❌ Lidington

❌ Hammond

❌ Gauke

❌ Mundell

❌ Wright

❌ Stride

❌ Noakes

❌ Perry — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) 24 July 2019

10. And a fairly thorough round-up from Labour’s chair.

1/2

✔A Chancellor who’s consistently called for more tax cuts for big corporations

✔ Foreign Secretary who doesn’t know the importance of our ports.

✔✔ Home and Education secretaries who were sacked for breaches of national security ^Boris Johnson’s first first act as PM. — Ian Lavery MP (@IanLaveryMP) July 24, 2019

2/2

…has been to appoint a cabinet of hardline conservatives who will only represent the privileged few. We need a General Election and a Labour government that will bring real change for the many, not the privileged few, which Johnson and his cabinet represent. — Ian Lavery MP (@IanLaveryMP) July 24, 2019

Bonus. Meanwhile, some just can’t stop talking about Labour…