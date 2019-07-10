Home

10 Labour reactions to Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle

James Calmus

Boris Johnson became the Prime Minister today and has started reshuffled the cabinet. A number of government ministers resigned before they were sacked, such as former Chancellor Philip Hammond, while former Foreign Secretary and leadership contest rival Jeremy Hunt reportedly turned down the job of Defence Secretary.

Perhaps the most important appointment is that of Chancellor, which has been handed to Sajid Javid. Commenting on the move, John McDonnell said: “Boris Johnson boasted he was the bankers’ best friend and he has proved it by appointing a banker whose former company was one of those responsible for the financial crash and became notorious for its involvement in tax avoidance.

“Javid has consistently called for more tax cuts for the banks and corporations. So from the outset it’s clear that this is a government by the bankers and for the bankers.”

Commenting on the reshuffle as a whole, Labour chair Ian Lavery said: “Boris Johnson’s first act as Prime Minister has been to appoint a cabinet of hardline conservatives who will only represent the privileged few. A Chancellor who’s consistently called for more tax cuts for big corporations, Home and Education secretaries who were sacked for breaches of national security and a Foreign Secretary who doesn’t know the importance of our ports.

“This out-of-touch cabinet pushed for nine years of damaging austerity, while demanding tax cuts for the super-rich and big corporations. We need a general election and a Labour government that will bring real change for the many, not the privileged few, which Johnson and his cabinet represent.”

Now, over to Labour MPs… 

1. Good day for a certain “unspeakable numpty”.

2. Previously sacked for lying? Fine by Boris. Retweeted by Barbara Keeley.

3. That. Is. A. Disgrace.

4. He giveth, and he taketh away.

5. A former Shadow Education Secretary reacts to Gavin Williamson’s new job.

6. And the current Shadow Education Secretary makes an offer…

7. Class matters. Retweeted by Louise Haigh.

8. Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth on Matt Hancock defying expectations, but not in a good way.

9. Labour’s deputy leader points out that the new PM has made more than a few enemies. Some good news?

10. And a fairly thorough round-up from Labour’s chair.

Bonus. Meanwhile, some just can’t stop talking about Labour…

