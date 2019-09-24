Corbyn demands recall of parliament

Jeremy Corbyn has today used an impromptu speech at Labour’s conference to call for the recall of parliament.

Responding to the Supreme Court judgment that the prorogation of parliament earlier this month was unlawful, the Labour leader said he would contact the Speaker “to demand that parliament is recalled, so that we can question the Prime Minister and demand that he obeys the law”.

“The Supreme Court has just announced its decision and it shows that the Prime Minister has acted wrongly in shutting down parliament. It demonstrates a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power by him. And the Supreme Court therefore passes the baton to the Speaker to recall parliament,” Corbyn told conference.

“I will be in touch immediately to demand that parliament is recalled so that we can question that the Prime Minister, demand that he obeys the law that’s been passed by parliament, and recognise that our parliament is elected by our people to hold our government to account.”

To shouts of “Johnson out” from the conference floor, Corbyn said: “A Labour government would want to be held to account. We wouldn’t bypass democracy. And I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position. And become the shortest-serving Prime Minister there’s ever been.”

The Labour leader took to the podium shortly after Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey had addressed conference and announced a People’s Power Plan.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision that the proroguing of parliament was “unlawful, void and of no effect”, Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti said: “Boris Johnson has been called out today by the Supreme Court, the highest court in these islands. He has behaved like a tin-pot dictator.

“No one is above the law. Not even Boris Johnson and his arrogant, entitled chums are above the law. They have been getting away with things all their lives, but today they have been called to account.

“He should be ashamed of himself. He knows better. He had an elite education. He had every opportunity in life and he has behaved in the most appalling way and he’s been called out. Boris Johnson needs to reflect on this judgement and consider his position.”