Home

Weekly survey: early election, trigger ballots, Brexit

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Share your thoughts on an early election, trigger ballots and Labour’s Brexit policy.

Answer the five questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 2pm on Friday 6th September, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.

Tags: Weekly Survey / Brexit / early election / trigger ballots /

More from LabourList