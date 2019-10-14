Labour members accuse party of “stitching up” MP selections

Labour members in seats where parliamentary selections are taking place have accused the party of “stitching up” the process by leaving off local favourites.

The party’s national executive committee (NEC) has taken control of longlisting – the first stage of selections – in Labour-held seats.

It will also have partial control over the next stage, shortlisting, to be undertaken by mixed panels that will include NEC, regional board and local party representatives.

For the Ealing North selection, LabourList has been sent the following longlist by local sources:

James Murray – deputy mayor of London for housing

– deputy mayor of London for housing Julian Bell – Ealing council leader, who doesn’t live in the constituency

– Ealing council leader, who doesn’t live in the constituency Sitarah Anjum – Ealing North councillor

– Ealing North councillor Rajesh Agrawal – deputy mayor of London for business

– deputy mayor of London for business Parmjit Dhanda – former Labour MP for Gloucester (2001-2010), brought up in Southall

– former Labour MP for Gloucester (2001-2010), brought up in Southall Rakhia Ismail – Islington councillor and current mayor

– Islington councillor and current mayor Vincent Lo – Brent councillor and Labour’s 2017 candidate in Uxbridge

This longlist has not been officially verified by the Labour Party, which does not give information about longlisted candidates.

Local councillors Lewis Cox, Bassam Mahfouz, Aysha Raza and Chris Summers all appear to have been left off the Ealing North longlist.

Mahfouz has long been expected to represent the seat once Steve Pound stood down, and is thought to be the incumbent MP’s preferred successor.

Cox is the co-founder of Ealing Labour for Corbyn, while Summers stood as Labour’s candidate for Uxbridge in 2015.

Several local sources have told LabourList that they consider the outcome of the NEC longlisting by the NEC to be a “blatant stitch-up” and a “scandal”.

Liverpool West Derby‘s selection also produced a longlist that has angered local members, due to the exclusion of councillor Nick Crofts.

Local councillors Barry Kushner and Ian Byrne are still in the running, according to the Liverpool Echo, but 50 members have written to the party about Crofts being ousted from the race.

Noting that the councillor is “in the heart of the constituency”, their letter concludes: “The exclusion of such a capable local activist is nothing short of an outrage.” It calls on the NEC to “revisit this incomplete longlist”.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as developments arise…