Labour’s Luton South MP selection longlist revealed

The selection longlist for Luton South, drawn up by Labour’s ruling national executive committee, has been sent to LabourList by a reliable source.

One of the applicants listed below will replace defector Gavin Shuker and contest the seat as Labour’s parliamentary candidate at the next general election.

Most of the candidates on this list were revealed by The Sunday Times reporter Gabriel Pogrund earlier this afternoon.

Interviews are due to be held on Tuesday 22nd October, with the hustings taking place on 29th October, LabourList understands.