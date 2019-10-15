Labour’s Luton South MP selection longlist revealed

The selection longlist for Luton South, drawn up by Labour’s ruling national executive committee, has been sent to LabourList by a reliable source.
One of the applicants listed below will replace defector Gavin Shuker and contest the seat as Labour’s parliamentary candidate at the next general election.
Most of the candidates on this list were revealed by The Sunday Times reporter Gabriel Pogrund earlier this afternoon.
Interviews are due to be held on Tuesday 22nd October, with the hustings taking place on 29th October, LabourList understands.
- Jacqui Burnett – Luton South – Luton councillor and council cabinet member
- Hosnieh Djafari-Marbini – Oxford East – Oxford City councillor; doctor
- Maryam Eslamdoust – Holborn & St Pancras – Camden councillor and current borough mayor; works in Labour HQ and previously in Jeremy Corbyn’s office
- Rachel Hopkins – Luton South – Luton councillor and council cabinet member; ex-Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins’ daughter
- Javeria Hussain – Luton South – Luton councillor; Labour MEP candidate in 2019
- Alex Mayer – Luton South – Former MEP for East England
- Laura Parker – Vauxhall – Momentum’s national coordinator; anti-Brexit activist
- Antonia Ryan – South West Bedfordshire – Central Bedfordshire councillor
- Claudia Webbe – Islington South & Finsbury – Islington councillor; Labour NEC member
