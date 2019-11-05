Charlotte Nichols set to replace Helen Jones in Warrington North

Young activist Charlotte Nichols has been chosen to replace retiring incumbent Helen Jones MP as Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Warrington North at the upcoming election.

Nichols works as a GMB national research and policy officer, and has become well-known in the labour movement as a Jewish activist on the left of the party.

She volunteered on both of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership campaigns in 2015 and 2016, and has previously been elected to the role of Young Labour women’s officer.

In 2018, Nichols wrote a comment piece for LabourList on why she was glad that Corbyn had attended a Seder organised by the Jewish group Jewdas. The Labour leader had been criticised by parts of the media for his participation.

Earlier this year, the newly selected candidate authored a LabourList piece arguing that although the BBC Panorama programme on Labour antisemitism was flawed, it could not be ignored.

Warrington North is a safe Labour seat. The sitting MP, Helen Jones, won it with a majority of 9,582 in 2017 and the Cheshire constituency has returned Labour MPs since its creation in 1983.

Labour applicants Amanda King, Jeanie Bell, Erica Lewis, Sam Marshall, Lauren Cassidy and Nazia Rehman were also interviewed by the selection panel but not chosen.