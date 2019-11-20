How to make election campaigning Christmassy

We’re a couple of weeks into the general election campaign now, and Labour activists have gotten into the swing of things. But it’s getting colder every day and Christmas is on its way. To further motivate activists ahead of the manifesto launch tomorrow, we’ve put together a collection of ideas from LabourList readers.

Warning: ‘Treating’ – i.e. serving food or drink to influence voters – is a criminal offence. The mulled wine and rose-shaped shortbread must be for ourselves, not the general public!

Canvassing 🤝 Carol singing

The most popular suggestion was to combine canvassing with carol singing, even changing the lyrics to fit Labour’s key election messages. Or simply sing The Red Flag – perhaps to the tune of a Christmas song.

“A bit of singing together on icy leafletting walks would help warm the soul” – @thom_brooks “carolling the red flag whenever we get a labour promise” – @CaoimheHaleLab “Red Flag but O Christmas Tree” – @rachaelwrd “swap the words to carols for election-themed ones to get people’s attention (it’s a naff idea but I can’t let it go)” – @fliss_r

Dressing up for the occasion

Doing a Santa fun run this year? Keep the costume for canvassing.

“All canvassers to be dressed as Santa and elves and gathering policy ask present lists from residents” – @LucyCaldicott

Christmas cards

There are plenty of things you can do to combine Labour with Christmas spirit. As former John McDonnell aide Joe Ryle wrote for LabourList at the start of the campaign: “Perhaps there is no better time of year to test Labour’s ‘for the many, not the few’ narrative”.

“Get your mum to post leaflets while she’s doing her Christmas card rounds” – @horfieldholly “Glasgow North West are designing early Christmas cards to encourage postal vote registration” – @EvaCMurray “I want GOTV Christmas Cards with “All I Want For Christmas Is…[policy pledge here]”. Pre-printed message inside, signed by the candidate, send to Labour promises.” – @markwhiley

A couple of people suggested variations on the idea of creating advent calendars, either in the run-up to polling day or – for those living in safe seats – ones with “marginals for each day (or weekend, more realistically)”, @bungeeless_jump recommended.

It’s also worth noting that Hanukkah coincides with Christmas this year. Jewish Labour activist @DanaNaomyMills got in touch to suggest that activists could play a Labour Dreidel Doorstep Game.

This would involve door-knocking with a dreidel (a four-sided spinning top played with during Hanukkah). Each letter would represent a key policy, Mill explained. The canvasser could get the voter to spin the dreidel, then explain a policy according to the letter that comes up. She also said: “Hanukkah foods are full of oil and delicious (doughnuts, potato pancakes).” They could be shared after door knocking.

As Mills wrote to LabourList: “The whole story of Hanukkah is about oil that was meant to last for one candle and lasted for eight nights.That is the very essence of redistribution of wealth. It’s also — like many Jewish holidays — about the bravery of a few who remained in solidarity and fought the forces of evil. And if that’s not a good symbol for resisting Tory austerity, I don’t know what is!”