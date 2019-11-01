New trains and extra services signal a more passenger-focussed railway

SPONSORED POST

As the country faces a moment of generational change, the rail network is facing a turning point of its own. In recognising the need for change, the industry has been leading calls for wholesale reform to the way the railway is run so as to deliver a more reliable and accountable service that supports constituencies up and down the county.

Reform for the sake of reform is not sufficient though – it must deliver material benefits for the passengers, communities and businesses that rely on rail.

So while the independently chaired Williams Review presses ahead with deciding on the configuration of a proposed new system, rail companies are continuing to work together to bring passengers real benefits, now.

With 98% of the fares passengers pay being invested back into the railway, Britain’s rail industry remains steadfast in their commitment to shape its future around passengers and make their priorities, the railway’s priorities.

The 2020 investment report released by rail companies today is set to deliver on a series of commitments made two years ago to change and improve the railway for passengers, communities, the economy and people working in rail. An estimated £20bn will be invested in running and improving the railway next year, much of it on vital infrastructure like tracks and signalling.

Since 2017, over 2,500 new and improved train carriages have been introduced as part of a commitment to get 8,000 new carriages on the network by the mid-2020s – replacing half the fleet, new for old.

Through the investment report, rail companies are demonstrating the progress on their commitments. Next year passengers can expect to see over 1,000 extra, better train carriages arriving on their lines. That means air conditioning, more seats and better Wi-Fi to make journeys more comfortable and the time people spend on the train more productive.

More trains are being added to the network, too. Passengers have already seen an increase of over 4,000 services running every week up and down the country since 2018.

New upgrades across the network are enabling rail companies to add another 1,000 extra services for passengers over the coming year, part of 11,300 being added over eight years, an overall increase of almost 10% since 2017.

Investment from rail companies is also furthering their commitment to making the railway fairer for all. Funding for new and upgraded stations will deliver real improvements that all passengers will feel, but especially in terms of accessibility for disabled passengers, alongside a new app to help disabled people know what facilities to expect when they arrive for their journey.

Over the last 25 years the railway has again supported economic growth and shifting patterns in how people live and work. This investment report will continue to deliver on the rail industry’s commitment to boost Britain’s economy.

Each extra train means a town, village or city better connected. A person able to get to a new job. A business linked to a new market. In many cases, much faster than ever before.

This investment will be felt in communities all across the country, not just in London. From the 180 new trains that will make space for 50,000 passengers in and out of Birmingham, and the £40m upgrade programme for trains in Wales, to revamped stations such as the brand new transport hub at Wolverhampton Interchange or the redeveloped Glasgow Queen Street.

The investment announced in this report matters because it is delivering a railway that is working together to drive lasting change for customers, communities, the economy and its workforce.

Read the Investment Report at www.bigplanbigchanges.co.uk/big-changes.