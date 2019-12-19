Queen’s speech on Brexit, NHS funding and security

The agenda for the new Conservative government has been outlined in the Queen’s Speech this morning with the monarch talking about Brexit, the NHS and security.

The address marks the opening of parliament. This is the country’s second in three months after the snap winter election on December 12th.

The short speech is accompanied by the release of a 151 page background briefing note that specifies the detail of the headline announcements made by the monarch.

The Queen opened the speech this morning to say that the government’s priority will be to ensure that the UK exits the EU on January 31st, and to then agree a free trade agreement with the European bloc.

The government specified that this will entail the passing of several bits of legislation including the EU Withdrawal Bill, the Agriculture Bill, the Fisheries Bill, the Trade Bill, and a Private International Law (implementation of agreements) Bill.

The monarch also said that the government would begin trade negotiations with “other leading global economies”.

Moving onto domestic issues, she said: “My government will embark on an ambitious programme of domestic reform that delivers on the people’s priorities.”

She confirmed the Tories’ announcement to define NHS funding in primary legislation: “For the first time the NHS’s multi-year funding settlement agreed earlier this year will be enshrined in law.”

The background briefing document published alongside the Queen’s Speech says that legislation will be introduced which will codify in law a £33.9bn increase in cash terms for the NHS.

Other commitments included on health in the guidance include 50 million GP appointments per year, and the hotly disputed claim that the government will bring in 50,000 more nurses.

Steps to grow and support the NHS workforce were announced, with a particular mention of the proposed new visa that would “ensure qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals have fast-track entry to the United Kingdom”.

A change to car parking in hospitals was confirmed, with the announcement that the government would scrap charges for “those most in need”.

On social care reform, the Queens said the government will seek to find “cross-party consensus” and ensure that “no one that needs care has to sell their home to pay for it”.

The monarch was ominously vague on “increasing the national living wage” and guidance alongside the Queen’s Speech said the promised increase to £10.50 would only happen “provided economic conditions allow”.

On the environment, the Queen said: “My government will continue to take steps to meet the world leading target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

She added: “To protect and improve the environment for future generations, a bill will enshrine in law environmental principles and legally-binding targets, including for air quality. It will also ban the export of polluting plastic waste to countries outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and establish a new, world-leading independent regulator in statute.”

Businesses can expect to see changes with the Queen’s Speech outlining an increase in tax credits for research and development, the establishment of a national skills fund and “changes” to business rates.

The government’s background note clarified that it would introduce a “fundamental review of business rates” and “bring forward the next business rates revaluation by one year from 2022 to 2021”.

The speech today also confirmed the government will legislate to “accelerate the delivery of new gigabit capable broadband.”

The Queen hinted at government crackdowns on strikes: “To ensure people can depend on the transport network, measures will be developed to provide for minimum levels of service during transport strikes.”

The government guidance states: “minimum service agreements will set out the minimum service pattern to be provided during rail strikes, and the minimum number and nature of staff who shall work to provide that service.

“Any strike against a rail employer shall be unlawful unless a minimum service agreement is in place. If the minimum service agreement is not honoured, the strike shall be unlawful and injunctions or damages may be sought.”

New laws on sentencing were also included in the agenda-setting speech, to “ensure that the most serious violent offenders, including terrorists, serve longer in custody”.

Other public bodies were implicated in changes to security in the UK: “New laws will require schools, police, council and health authorities to work together to prevent serious crime.”

The background briefing specified that the government would “create new duties on a range of specified agencies… to work collaboratively, share data and information, and put in place plans to prevent and reduce serious violence within their communities.”

On knife crime in the UK, she added: “My Government will ensure those charged with knife possession face swift justice.”

In the accompanying document, the government says that it will introduce “new court orders to target known knife carriers, to make it easier for the police to stop and search those convicted for knife crime offences.”

Below is the full text of the Queen’s Speech in Westminster today.

My Lords and Members of the House of Commons.

My Government’s priority is to deliver the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on 31 January. My Ministers will bring forward legislation to ensure the United Kingdom’s exit on that date and to make the most of the opportunities that this brings for all the people of the United Kingdom.

Thereafter, my Ministers will seek a future relationship with the European Union based on a free trade agreement that benefits the whole of the United Kingdom. They will also begin trade negotiations with other leading global economies.

The integrity and prosperity of the United Kingdom is of the utmost importance to my Government. My Ministers will work urgently to facilitate talks to restore devolved Government in Northern Ireland.

My Government will embark on an ambitious programme of domestic reform that delivers on the people’s priorities. For the first time, the National Health Service’s multi-year funding settlement, agreed earlier this year, will be enshrined in law.

Steps will be taken to grow and support the National Health Service’s workforce and a new visa will ensure qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals have fast-track entry to the United Kingdom. Hospital car parking charges will be removed for those in greatest need.

My Ministers will seek cross-party consensus on proposals for long term reform of social care. They will ensure that the social care system provides everyone with the dignity and security they deserve and that no one who needs care has to sell their home to pay for it. My ministers will continue work to reform the Mental Health Act.

A modern, fair, points-based immigration system will welcome skilled workers from across the world to contribute to the United Kingdom’s economy, communities and public services.

My Government will bring forward measures to support working families, raising the National Insurance threshold and increasing the National Living Wage. To ensure every child has access to a high-quality education my Ministers will increase levels of funding per pupil in every school.

Measures will be brought forward to encourage flexible working, to introduce the entitlement to leave for unpaid carers and to help people save for later life. New measures will be brought forward to protect tenants and to improve building safety. My Government will take steps to support home ownership, including by making homes available at a discount for local first-time buyers. My Ministers will develop legislation to improve internet safety for all.

My Government is committed to a fair justice system that keeps people safe. My ministers will establish a Royal Commission to review and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice process. New sentencing laws will ensure the most serious violent offenders, including terrorists, serve longer in custody. New laws will require schools, police, councils and health authorities to work together to prevent serious crime.

My Government will ensure those charged with knife possession face swift justice and that the courts work better for all those who engage with them, including victims of domestic abuse. Legislation will be brought forward to support victims of crime and their families. Measures will be developed to tackle hostile activity conducted by foreign states.

My Ministers will bring forward measures to ensure that every part of the United Kingdom can prosper. My Government will invest in the country’s public services and infrastructure whilst keeping borrowing and debt under control; maintaining the sustainability of the public finances through a responsible fiscal strategy. My Government will prioritise investment in infrastructure and world-leading science research and skills, in order to unleash productivity and improve daily life for communities across the country. It will give communities more control over how investment is spent so that they can decide what is best for them.

To support business, my government will increase tax credits for research and development, establish a National Skills Fund, and bring forward changes to business rates. New laws will accelerate the delivery of gigabit capable broadband. To ensure people can depend on the transport network, measures will be developed to provide for minimum levels of service during transport strikes.

My Government will continue to take steps to meet the world-leading target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It will continue to lead the way in tackling global climate change, hosting the COP26 Summit in 2020. To protect and improve the environment for future generations, a bill will enshrine in law environmental principles and legally-binding targets, including for air quality. It will also ban the export of polluting plastic waste to countries outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and establish a new, world-leading independent regulator in statute.

A Constitution, Democracy and Rights Commission will be established. Work will be taken forward to repeal the Fixed-term Parliaments Act.

My Government will continue to invest in our gallant Armed Forces. My Government will honour the Armed Forces Covenant, which will be further incorporated into law, and the NATO commitment to spend at least two per cent of national income on defence. It will bring forward proposals to tackle vexatious claims that undermine our Armed Forces and will continue to seek better ways of dealing with legacy issues that provide better outcomes for victims and survivors.

My Government will work to promote and expand the United Kingdom’s influence in the world. An Integrated Security, Defence and Foreign Policy Review will be undertaken to reassess the nation’s place in the world, covering all aspects of international policy from defence to diplomacy and development. My Ministers will promote the United Kingdom’s interests, including freedom of speech, human rights and the rule of law.

My Government will work closely with international partners to help solve the most complex international security issues and promote peace and security globally. It will stand firm against those who threaten the values of the United Kingdom, including by developing a sanctions regime to directly address human rights abuse, and working to ensure that all girls have access to twelve years of quality education.

Members of the House of Commons, estimates for the public services will be laid before you. My Lords and Members of the House of Commons, other measures will be laid before you. I pray that the blessing of almighty God may rest upon your counsels.