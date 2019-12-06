WATCH: Anneliese Dodds triumphs over Brexit Party chair in tax row

Anneliese Dodds won a key argument on BBC Question Time on Thursday evening when confronted over the Tory decision to cut corporation tax.
The shadow Treasury minister explained: “Since the financial crisis, we have not been in it together. We’ve seen the very best off people and profitable companies having their taxes reduced, and everybody else has had to deal with the impact of that on public services.”
When the Brexit Party’s Richard Tice accused Dodds of telling a “fib” as tax receipts had gone up, the Labour frontbencher replied: “They did go up, but it was correlation and not causation. They went up because the banks returned to profitability after the financial crisis.”
Labour is proposing to increase the headline rate of corporation tax – currently at 19% – to reach 26% by 2023, while reintroducing a small profits rate that would rise to 21% by 2023.
“Those with the broadest shoulders should be putting in more”@AnnelieseDodds says Labour will use extra money raised through taxes to “properly fund” our public services. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/sc8tyb5tEs
— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) December 5, 2019
More from LabourList
Our message from Labour’s battle bus? This is not a Brexit election
WATCH: Corbyn on WASPI, the Queen, Chequers and being romantic
WATCH: Andrew Neil’s speech on “untrustworthy” Boris Johnson