Jess Phillips pulls out of Labour leadership race

Corbynsceptic MP Jess Phillips has announced in a video message to her supporters that she is pulling out of Labour’s leadership election, leaving four candidates still in the running.

Confirming the decision, Phillips said: “I truly believe that unless we talk to the country on their terms, not just on ours, that we won’t be able to make the gains we need to win an election – and to do what everyone in the Labour movement wants to do, and that is make people’s lives better.

“In order to do that, the Labour Party will need to select a candidate that can unite all parts of our movement – the union movement, the members and elected representatives. I have to be honest that at this time, that person isn’t me.”

Phillips missed the private GMB trade union hustings on Tuesday morning, citing a prior engagement that clashed with the event and that she said was “impossible” to change.

LabourList also understands that she had not confirmed attendance at the hustings being held by Unite the Union ahead of its nomination meeting on Friday.

Wes Streeting, the Ilford Labour MP and parliamentary chair of Phillips’ campaign, tweeted in response to the news: “Honesty is the best policy and Jess has it in abundance.

“Although she can’t build the broad coalition needed to rebuild the Labour Party now, she’s recruited thousands upon thousands of new members, amplified the voices of the voters and will play a big role in Labour’s future.”

Rival candidate Lisa Nandy, who may now get the endorsement of Phillips as she recently told ITV, tweeted: “I’m sorry to see Jess drop out. She has made waves, shown great friendship and I’ll miss her in this contest.”

Emily Thornberry commented: “I’m very sorry to see @jessphillips drop out of the contest – we need to broaden our debate, not narrow it, and force the two favourites to prove they’re up to the fight by pitting them against some real strength. Jess is a sad loss in that effort, but we will keep going.”

Following the first leadership hustings event in Liverpool this weekend, Phillips called her own performance “awful” and admitted that she “probably won’t win”.

In a LabourList/Survation poll on Labour’s leadership races last week, she came third behind Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey and secured only 9% of first preferences expressed by respondents.

Starmer is the only candidate to have already secured a place on the ballot paper, but there are three large unions still to declare – GMB, Unite and CWU – and the majority of local Labour parties have not yet nominated.

18 constituency parties have met to decide who they are backing so far, with 12 backing Starmer, four nominating Long-Bailey and two supporting Thornberry.

To get on the ballot, candidates need the backing of 33 local parties – or the support of three affiliated organisations, including two trade unions, making up 5% of the membership of affiliated organisations.

Starmer has the support of UNISON, SERA and Usdaw, while the NUM has backed Nandy and Long-Bailey has gained the support of BFAWU.

Affiliated organisations and local parties have until February 14th to submit their nominations for their preferred deputy and leadership candidates.