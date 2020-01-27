The co-operative movement must be at the heart of rebuilding trust

There is still is a lot to be said about 2019 politically. The most turbulent parliament in our recent history, culminating in the most devastating general election defeat for Labour since 1935. As many jump to the conclusion of what ‘one thing’ might fit a political agenda, we need to ensure that we look deeper into what has happened, and continues to happen, in our communities.

The most important message that came out of the election is that people have lost faith with the Labour Party and no longer trust it to deliver socially or economically. Support for Labour in our post-industrial heartlands has seen a gradual decline over the last 20 years. A situation that has accelerated dramatically with more recent political events and resulted in large losses in the general election.

The current leadership debate has rightly shone a light on towns like Leigh in Greater Manchester. It is apparent that de-industrialisation has left a gaping wound where a lack of investment – particularly on small-scale local infrastructure projects – has failed to ignite the inclusive growth desperately needed. Coupled with cuts to public services, the situation could not be more bleak. It has left our communities reeling.

We have heard a lot from our Labour leadership candidates on how we can devolve power down to our communities but what we haven’t yet heard is exactly how are we going to do this, what structures need to be in place and how we rebuild that lost trust.

As a Co-operative Party member, the work that is already ongoing in our towns and cities never ceases to amaze me. Co-operatives, as well as social enterprises and community interest companies, are stepping in to take on the crucial work that local authorities can no longer afford to do. Credit unions, community supermarket ventures and transport initiatives have been set up and have become an important lifeline to many.

The Greater Manchester Co-operative Commission was set up in 2018 to ensure that the city region stays at the forefront of the co-operative development and to draw on the already growing co-operative sector – from local businesses to large international organisations – with the aim of improving communities through placed-based approaches to community ownership and economic development.

Gone are the days where communities can be dictated to by Westminster. The one-size-fits-all policy approach has not worked for a long time. With the launch of this report, we have an opportunity to ensure that the co-operative movement is at the heart of the rebuilding in Greater Manchester. A bottom-up approach, allowing business and enterprise to thrive whilst ensuring the resources are placed where the need is greatest.

As we enter into a relative state of calm in Westminster, and with a Tory government firmly in place, Labour will need to move quickly to adopt models of co-operative practice to ensure we retain the stake that we need to hold onto in our communities.