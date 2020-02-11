Christians on the Left nominates Starmer and Rayner in leadership races

The Labour-affiliated group Christians on the Left has nominated Keir Starmer to be the next Labour leader and Angela Rayner as deputy.

The organisation’s officers held a meeting last month in which they decided to ballot their whole membership.

Members voted online between January 24th and February 7th, with the result being announced today.

Commenting on the nomination, the director of Christians on the Left Louise Davies said: “Many of our members are active in the Labour Party and want to see a Labour government implementing Labour policies. Nominating the leader and deputy leader is just one way we are involved.

“We need to rebuild relationships within the party and between the party and the country. Christians on the Left will be part of those conversations. We encourage Christians who support the Labour Party to join us to help make a difference.”

Turnout for the ballot of the organisation’s membership was 37%, which saw a total of 830 members cast a vote in the process.

On ahead of the vote, the chair of the group Jonathan Reynolds MP said: “We wanted our members to be involved in this process, which is why we balloted them rather than decide centrally. Keir and Angela will make an excellent leader and deputy leader.

“The final decision will be up to Labour members and supporters, and Christians on the Left will support and encourage whoever is elected.”

The group is one of the longest standing affiliates to the Labour Party and its membership includes peers, MPs, councillors and members.

The organisation chose not to nominate a candidate in either the 2015 or the 2016 Labour leadership contests.

Each leadership hopeful needs nominations from 5% of constituency Labour parties – a total of 33 – or from three affiliates, including two trade unions, comprising 5% of affiliated membership.

Starmer and Rayner have already received the required nominations, through both the local party and affiliate route, to make it onto the ballot in their respective races.

The only candidate who has not yet secured her place in the final round of the leadership contest is Emily Thornberry.

The deadline for CLPs and affiliated organisations to submit their nominations in the leadership contests is February 14th.