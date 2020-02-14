Jewish Labour Movement nominates Lisa Nandy and Ian Murray

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy has been nominated by the party’s only officially affiliated Jewish organisation, the Jewish Labour Movement, today after a ballot of its members.

The Wigan MP won JLM’s internal election on the first round, gaining a majority with 50.9% of the vote. She impressed members at the hustings held on Thursday evening.

Mike Katz, national chair of JLM, said: “We would like to thank all of our members for taking part in this process. The last few years have been soul destroying for too many Jewish Labour members. We hope that today is the beginning of a healing process.

“I am happy to announce that we will be formally nominating Lisa Nandy for leader and Ian Murray for deputy leader. Both demonstrated at our hustings events that they understand the issues facing the party and the need for radical change.

“Lisa Nandy understands that without a change in the culture of our party, our party might have no future. We would also like to thank all of the candidates for taking part in this process and our hustings in London and Manchester.“

Commenting on the endorsement, Nandy said: “I am proud to have received the backing of the Jewish Labour Movement and the thousands of party members they represent.

“JLM has been affiliated to the Labour Party for a century, and I am honoured that they have put their trust in me to lead our Party back to power.”

Leadership

First round

Lisa Nandy 50.9%

Keir Starmer 45.3%

Emily Thornberry 1.9%

Rebecca Long-Bailey 1.4%

Do not nominate 0.5%

Deputy leadership

First round

Ian Murray 39.0%

Rosena Allin-Khan 35.7%

Angela Rayner 18.7%

Dawn Butler 2.5%

Richard Burgon 1.0%

Do not nominate 3.1%

Final round

Ian Murray 50.2%

Rosena Allin-Khan 49.8%

Nandy served in the shadow cabinet under the leadership of Ed Miliband, and also briefly under Jeremy Corbyn until the leadership challenge in 2016, when she chaired the campaign of Owen Smith.

The leadership hopeful has served as chair and vice-chair of Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East for nine years. She also co-founded the Centre for Towns think tank.

Ian Murray, who represents Edinburgh South, is Labour’s only Scottish MP following the 2019 general election. He has been an outspoken critic of the current leadership and also resigned from the shadow cabinet in 2016.