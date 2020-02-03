Rolling list: CLP nominations of Labour NEC by-election candidates

There are currently three places up for grabs on Labour’s national executive committee, and Constituency Labour Parties have started to nominate their preferred candidates.

The NEC by-elections, which are taking place alongside Labour’s leadership and deputy leadership contests, will see two CLP representative posts filled and one for BAME Labour.

The three NEC spots were vacated by Navendu Mishra and Claudia Webbe in the CLP section, as both were elected as Labour MPs in the general election, and by former MP Keith Vaz.

To secure a place on the ballot paper, those seeking to become CLP representatives on the NEC must first be nominated by five CLPs.

Candidates for the BAME vacancy can win a place on the ballot by gaining the formal support of either five CLPs or two trade unions.

The deadline for local party and affiliate nominations – in the NEC by-elections as well as the two leadership races – is February 14th. The all-member ballot opens on February 21st.

Below is the full list of nominations for the NEC positions.

Last updated: Monday, February 3rd, 7.40pm.

CLP rep nominations.



Jo Bird – 32 nominations (backed by Labour Left Alliance, Jewish Voice for Labour, Labour Representation Committee)

Ashfield (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Bolton West (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Bootle (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Brecon and Radnorshire (Keir Starmer; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Brent Central (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

Bristol North West (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Bromley and Chislehurst (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Croydon South (Lisa Nandy; Ian Murray)

Dulwich and West Norwood (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

East Ham (Keir Starmer; Richard Burgon)

Erith and Thamesmead (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

Hastings and Rye (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

Heywood and Middleton (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Huddersfield (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Isle of Wight (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Leeds Central (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Leeds North East (Keir Starmer; Richard Burgon)

Newark (Lisa Nandy; Dawn Butler)

Nuneaton (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Penrith and the Borders (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Peterborough (Keir Starmer; Richard Burgon)

Rochester and Strood (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Rushcliffe (Emily Thornberry; Dawn Butler)

South West Hertfordshire (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

St Helen’s South (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Streatham (Keir Starmer; Richard Burgon)

Wallasey (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

West Derby (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Wirral South (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Wirral West (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

Ynys Mon (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Johanna Baxter – 26 nominations (backed by Labour First)

Aberdeen Central (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Aberdeen Donside (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Blackpool North and Cleveleys (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Bracknell (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Coventry North West (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Cunninghame North (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Denton and Reddish (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Ealing Central and Acton (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

East Kilbride (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Edgbaston (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Edinburgh Pentlands (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Erewash (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Enfield Southgate (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Greenock and Inverclyde (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Greenwich and Woolwich (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Hendon (Keir Starmer; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Hertsmere (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Ilford North (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Leeds North East (Keir Starmer; Richard Burgon)

Mitcham and Morden (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Orpington (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Runnymede (Keir Starmer; Rosena Allin-Khan)

St Helen’s North (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

West Derby

Witney (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Lauren Townsend – 23 nominations

Buckingham (Keir Starmer; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Clwyd West (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Coatbridge and Chryston (Keir Starmer; Richard Burgon)

Glasgow Southside (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Greenock and Inverclyde (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Harlow (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Hitchen and Harpenden (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Isle of Wight (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Kingston Upon Hull North (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Ludlow (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Lancaster and Fleetwood (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

Southampton Test (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

South West Hertfordshire (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Stoke-on-Trent Central (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

Manchester Central (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Middleton and Haywood (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Peterborough (Keir Starmer; Richard Burgon)

Tonbridge and Malling (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

Wansbeck (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

West Bromwich West (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Wyre and Preston (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Ynys Mon (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Gurinder Singh Josan, supported by Labour First – 21 nominations

Bromley and Chislehurst (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Clwyd West (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Croydon South (Lisa Nandy; Ian Murray)

Cunninghame North (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

East Kilbride (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Edgbaston (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Edinburgh Pentlands (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Hendon (Keir Starmer; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Hertsmere (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Ilford North (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Ludlow (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Manchester Central (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Mitcham and Morden (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Orpington (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Warley (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Nuneaton (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Manchester Central (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Rochester and Strood (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Runnymede (Keir Starmer; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Wallasey (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Vauxhall (Lisa Nandy; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Mohammed Azam – 9 nominations (backed by CLPD, Labour CND, Labour Briefing Co-op, Kashmiris for Labour)

Brent Central (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

Bristol North West (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Bolton West (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Birmingham Hodge Hill (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Bury South (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Enfield Southgate (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Leeds Central (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

North Tyneside (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

West Derby (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Trish Williams – 7 nominations

Broxtowe (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

North Tyneside (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Rhondda (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Southampton Test (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Wansbeck (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Waveney (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Witney (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Alexa Collins – 6 nominations

Buckingham (Keir Starmer; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Chesham and Amersham (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

Newbury (Emily Thornberry; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Slough (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Windsor (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

Wycombe (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Fiona Dent – 6 nominations

Beaconsfield (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Bracknell (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Newbury (Emily Thornberry; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Putney (Keir Starmer; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Spelthorne (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

Windsor (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

Rick Middleton – 6 nominations

Boston and Skegness (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Chesham and Amersham (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

Dewsbury (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Newark (Lisa Nandy; Dawn Butler)

Rushcliffe (Emily Thornberry; Dawn Butler)

Spelthorne (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

Martin Hoare – 2 nominations

Warley (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Birmingham Hodge Hill (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

May Low – 2 nominations

Burton and Uttoexeter (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Rhondda (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Asima Sheikh – 1 nomination

Bury South (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Deborah Hobson – 1 nomination (backed by the Labour Representation Committee, Grassroots Black Left, Momentum Black Caucus)

Broxtowe (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

Donald Roy – 1 nomination

Putney (Keir Starmer; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Jamie McMahon – 1 nomination



Boston and Skegness (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)



John Maher – 1 nomination

Wirral South (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Nadia Jama – 1 nomination

Kingston Upon Hull North (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)



Paul Walker – 1 nomination

Burton and Uttoexeter (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Paula Sherriff – 1 nomination

Dewsbury (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Peter Apps – 1 nomination

Vauxhall (Lisa Nandy; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Sandra Gage – 1 nomination



Waveney (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

BAME NEC rep nominations.

Mehmood Mirza – 12 nominations (backed by Labour Left Alliance)

Broxtowe (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Dawn Butler)

Bolton West (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Boston and Skegness (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Bristol North West (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Bury South (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Isle of Wight (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Manchester Central (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Newark (Lisa Nandy; Dawn Butler)

Nuneaton (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Peterborough (Keir Starmer; Richard Burgon)

Rushcliffe (Emily Thornberry; Dawn Butler)

West Derby (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Shaukat Ali – 2 nominations

Leeds Central (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Warley (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Mohammed Azam – 2 nominations

Burnley (Lisa Nandy; Angela Rayner)

Newark (Lisa Nandy; Dawn Butler)

Jennifer Davis – 2 nominations

Bromley and Chislehurst (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Kensington (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Jermain Jackman – 2 nominations

Brent Central (Keir Starmer; Dawn Butler)

Vauxhall (Lisa Nandy; Rosena Allin-Khan)



Lola Oyewusi – 2 nominations

Edinburgh Pentlands (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Rochester and Strood (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Charankamal Singh Rai – 1 nomination

Ilford North (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Chaudhry Qamer Iqbal – 1 nomination

Rhondda (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Chris Le – 1 nomination

Eddisbury (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Gurinder Singh Josan – 1 nomination

Southampton Test (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Nura Ali Dhuhul – 1 nomination

Birmingham Hodge Hill (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)

Peyman Owladi – 1 nomination

Newbury (Emily Thornberry; Rosena Allin-Khan)

Syed A Hussain – 1 nomination

Burton and Uttoexeter (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)