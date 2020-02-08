Socialist Educational Association nominates Long-Bailey and Burgon

Socialist Educational Association, Labour’s only formally affiliated education organisation, has nominated Rebecca Long-Bailey and Richard Burgon for the party leader and deputy leader posts.

The socialist society, which seeks to inform and influence the development of education policies by the Labour Party, said: “We are an open and democratic organisation.

“Our 640 members decided on the nominations through a secure online balloting app with no prior recommendation from the association’s national executive committee.”

The SEA explained that Long-Bailey and Burgon “showed they understood” that Labour must go beyond the National Education Service policy and “take on the powerful interests currently running schools”.

Commenting on the endorsement, Burgon tweeted: “I am delighted to have received the nomination of the Socialist Educational Association – Labour’s only education affiliate.

“I will be a campaigning deputy leader and I look forward to working with them to fight for a fully public and democratically accountable education system.”

Each leadership hopeful needs nominations from 5% of Constituency Labour Parties – a total of 33 – or from three affiliates, including two trade unions, comprising 5% of affiliated membership.

The only candidates who have not yet secured their places in the final rounds of their respective contests are Emily Thornberry for leader and Rosena Allin-Khan in the deputy race.