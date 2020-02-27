WATCH: Sadiq Khan calls on government to abandon Heathrow plans

Sadiq Khan has called on the government to “abandon” its plans to expand Heathrow airport following the latest judgement from the court of appeal.

The government’s decision to back controversial plans to build a third runway at the airport was this morning found to have been taken unlawfully.

Speaking after the ruling came out, Khan said: “What the government should now do is not tinker, not tweak with their airports and national policy statement. Instead what they should do is abandon any plans for a new runway at Heathrow”

The mayor of London added: “I think we have given the Prime Minister a way out without lying in front of any bulldozers.”

"I'm delighted… this is probably the most important environmental case in a generation" – Sadiq Khan. Plans to build a third Heathrow runway have been halted after opponents won a legal appeal against it on environmental grounds. More here: https://t.co/gVEFlCS2cr pic.twitter.com/tsAsQp9YaH — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 27, 2020

The court of appeal stated that the government has a duty to take the Paris Agreement into account, which seeks to limit global warming, and that it had failed to do so.

Labour’s transport spokesperson Andy McDonald said: “Today’s ruling is a victory for environmental campaigners, local councils and the mayor – but also for the billions of people, including everyone in this country, who could be affected terribly by climate change.

“Because the Tories have dragged their feet, the UK is way off-track to meet its climate targets. Expanding Heathrow would have been totally incompatible with acting to prevent global heating.”

The case was brought by environmental groups, a number of local authorities within the capital and the mayor of London.

He added: “We should all be alarmed that the government is so unwilling to defend people from climate change that we rely on the courts – and brave campaigners – to oppose the Tories’ illegal and destructive policies.”

John McDonnell expressed his approval of the decision by the court of appeal, tweeting: “Tremendous victory for our campaign against the third runway at Heathrow. Court decision absolutely decisive that the government’s aviation policy is illegal for not addressing climate change.”

GMB, the union for Heathrow staff, has said that it is disappointed with the ruling. National officer Nadine Houghton said: “Heathrow expansion is a complicated issue, but we have consistently backed it because the benefits more than outweigh any risks.”

The trade union cited the fact that the expansion would have created 114,000 jobs and 10,000 apprenticeships, while protecting an existing 80,000 jobs.

Houghton went on to say: “Like everyone else, GMB members are very worried about climate change, but we would have held Heathrow Airport Ltd’s feet to the fire on their target for ‘net zero’ emissions by the mid-2030s.

“The government must now come up with a proper aviation strategy for the UK – and unions must be front and centre in those discussions.”

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey took to social media to offer her congratulations to environmental campaigners and said the government “must be serious about tackling climate change”.

Rival contender Lisa Nandy tweeted: “Not only have I always spoken out against a Heathrow third runway, I’ve voted against it too. Today’s legal judgement confirms that these proposals are incompatible with our legally binding climate agreements. We need a much more honest approach going forward.”

Long-Bailey abstained on a vote on Heathrow in 2018, but recently called for the expansion to be ditched for the UK to reach the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Both her fellow Labour leadership candidates Nandy and Keir Starmer have voted against the expansion in parliament.

Sadiq Khan recently declared that if re-elected as mayor he would introduce a green new deal for London and make the city carbon-neutral by 2030.

The announcement follows other cities in Europe, such as Copenhagen and Oslo, that have made similar commitments.

Following the decision from the court of appeal this morning, the government has not lodged an appeal to the supreme court.