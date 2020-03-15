Sunday shows: Nandy, Ashworth and Allin-Khan on the coronavirus outbreak

Ridge on Sunday

Jonathan Ashworth repeated his call for the government to publish the science behind its approach and said it was “unacceptable” for government sources to be “briefing journalists overnight”.

On testing: “The World Health Organisation is saying that we should continue testing and contact tracing… I just need to understand better why the government is taking a different approach.”

On briefing journalists: “Utterly unacceptable for government sources to be briefing journalists overnight on issues which are very, very fundamental to how we deal with this virus.”

On whether we should be taking more stringent actions: “It’s not for me to adjudicate… But I think it’s important that when people are raising concerns that the government modelling is published and can be scrutinised.”

Asked about NHS preparedness: “We know we don’t have enough beds in the NHS, we certainly don’t have enough intensive care beds.

He added: “We need to understand whether the government is able to scale up the intensive care bed capacity.”

Asked about ventilators: “We need to buy up those ventilators, we should have been doing that weeks ago. But of course, ventilators need staff to operate them.”

More specifically on NHS staffing: “Ministers urgently need to reassure us they have a resourcing plan in place to support NHS staff.”

Asked if people are selfish to stockpile: “No I don’t think they are, I think they’re worried… People just want clear advice, not briefings to journalists overnight.”

On government information sharing: “The PM should be out there daily, speaking to the nation… People want that certainty and to be reassured that the government has a grip.”

"Ministers urgently need to reassure us they have a resourcing plan in place to support NHS staff."@JonAshworth says the government should have been buying up ventilators "weeks ago". Follow #Ridge live: https://t.co/8xbsmjBX8F pic.twitter.com/DYijviO2Az — Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) March 15, 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also appeared on the show. He stated that the UK needs “many more” ventilators, and said: “If you produce ventilators, then we will buy it – no number is too high.”

Asked to guarantee that everyone who needs a ventilator will get one: “We don’t make guarantees in healthcare… What I will guarantee is that we will do everything we possibly can to protect life.”

Hancock said that the government is “not yet” saying that elderly people need to self isolate for a period of four months, but that it is “clearly in the action plan” for people aged over 70 to self isolate at some point.

The Andrew Marr Show

Lisa Nandy spoke about the government’s response to the virus, calling the last 48 hours a “real shambles” as well as discussing her thoughts on the Budget and a future immigration system.

On the government response to the virus: “The last 48 hours has been a real shambles… They effectively stuck on an out-of-hours and then went to ground.”

On government information sharing: “We need far more information from the government… The public must have confidence in the strategy.”

She added: “I would insist that we immediately publish the advice on which the strategy… We need to see far more information in the public domain.”

On whether Labour should support emergency powers: “It depends what they are… I’m really quite concerned by the idea that we’re giving sweeping powers to the police and immigration officers in order to detain people who are sick.”

On elderly people: “We don’t actually seem to have a real plan to deal with our older people and the fact that many of them are now going to be asked to self isolate for several months.”

On sick pay: “We need a workers’ task force set up to make sure that we deal with the outstanding issues of sick pay.”

On cross-party working: “If I do win in this contest and become Labour leader, we will be crossing the floor in order to say to the government let’s work together.”

Asked about the Budget: “Most of the things that the government said that they were going to do… they just haven’t done it. They’ve set up review after review after review.”

On money for devolved governments: “The Treasury has already decided how much of that money is going to be spent… This is a power grab from Whitehall.”

Asked about her ideal immigration system: “We need a much more flexible immigration policy that can respond to the needs of the nations and regions of the UK… That should be built from the ground-up by the leaders in those areas.”

She said she does “believe in free movement” and that the real problem with it was that “we used it as an excuse not to invest in young people”.

Asked how her campaign is continuing against the backdrop of coronavirus: “We’re doing much more virtual Q&As… The Nandwagon will continue to roll on.”

Labour’s Lisa Nandy on COVID19: "We need to take immediate action now to safeguard people’s health… I’m concerned about sweeping powers to police and immigration officers… whilst we don’t seem to have a real plan to deal with our older people"#Marr https://t.co/MzRrtOGW2Y pic.twitter.com/mjUnvr2B6K — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 15, 2020

5 Live Politics

Rosena Allin-Khan also answered questions about Covid-19. She stated that she did not think the situation should be politicised, and shared her view that “shambles is a strong word”.