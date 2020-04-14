Labour makes new Whips Office appointments

New appointments have been made by Labour to the Opposition Whips Office today.
The MPs listed below will help organise the party’s parliamentary contributions – acting as tellers in votes, managing the pairing system and arranging parliamentary business.
Florence Eshalomi and James Murray have become the only MPs on Labour’s frontbench to have first been elected to parliament in December 2019.
Opposition Chief Whip: Rt Hon Nick Brown MP
Deputy Chief Whip: Rt Hon Sir Alan Campbell MP
Pairing Whip: Rt Hon Mark Tami MP
Shadow Vice Chamberlain of HM Household: Jessica Morden MP
Shadow Lord Commissioner of HM Household (Senior Whip):
Chris Elmore MP (joint with Scotland)
Colleen Fletcher MP
Jeff Smith MP
Liz Twist MP
Opposition Whip:
Bambos Charalambous MP (joint with Home Office)
Rosie Duffield MP
Florence Eshalomi MP
Mary Glindon MP
James Murray MP
Marie Rimmer CBE MP
Matt Western MP
