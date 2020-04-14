Labour makes new Whips Office appointments

New appointments have been made by Labour to the Opposition Whips Office today.

The MPs listed below will help organise the party’s parliamentary contributions – acting as tellers in votes, managing the pairing system and arranging parliamentary business.

Florence Eshalomi and James Murray have become the only MPs on Labour’s frontbench to have first been elected to parliament in December 2019.

Opposition Chief Whip: Rt Hon Nick Brown MP

Deputy Chief Whip: Rt Hon Sir Alan Campbell MP

Pairing Whip: Rt Hon Mark Tami MP

Shadow Vice Chamberlain of HM Household: Jessica Morden MP

Shadow Lord Commissioner of HM Household (Senior Whip):

Chris Elmore MP (joint with Scotland)

Colleen Fletcher MP

Jeff Smith MP

Liz Twist MP

Opposition Whip:

Bambos Charalambous MP (joint with Home Office)

Rosie Duffield MP

Florence Eshalomi MP

Mary Glindon MP

James Murray MP

Marie Rimmer CBE MP

Matt Western MP