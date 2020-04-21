Scientists for Labour: What we’re doing, and how you can help

Scientists for Labour was founded with two key aims: to promote good politics in science, and to promote good science in politics. With this in mind, we have been working with a variety of Labour politicians, from local councillors to Keir Starmer, to provide assistance with the current pandemic.

As part of this effort, we are producing regular in-depth reports on various aspects of Covid-19 – from the science and logistics around vaccines to the implications and considerations of any exit strategy, to the mechanisms and limitations of testing. We are well-placed to highlight key scientific issues and bring them to the Labour Party’s attention. In our first report, for example, we raised the issues of ensuring continuity of research into the virus throughout the pandemic.

It is incredibly difficult for politicians – especially those from non-scientific backgrounds – to keep up with scientific developments. To assist with just that, we are sending Labour politicians daily briefings, summarising the key findings of the day and offering analysis with the assistance of the Boyd Orr Centre for Population and Ecosystem Health at the University of Glasgow. We are also happy to talk to MPs, councillors, mayors and any other Labour representatives, answering questions and putting people in touch with relevant experts.

If we had a competent Prime Minister and a government acting openly, on a good scientific basis and in the public interest, Starmer’s role would be minimal. Sadly, this is not the case. The government has been acting secretly, on flawed science, while sending out misleading and unclear messages. As the recent Sunday Times investigation has shown, Boris Johnson has not been showing leadership – this means that Starmer must do so.

The new Labour leader must relay the concerns of the scientific community and highlight the key challenges, as well as work to protect the most vulnerable in society. It is vital that he not only continues to engage with the scientific community, but does so more frequently – holding regular meetings with key groups such as ourselves and the Royal Society.

Starmer should signal his intent to work with the scientific community by reintroducing a cabinet-level shadow minister for science, as has been called for by over 100 scientists in a recent open letter. This would show his willingness to engage with science both during this crisis and beyond. After Covid-19, the biggest challenge facing humanity will still be of a scientific nature – the climate crisis. History has shown us repeatedly that when we do not take science seriously, or when we rely on bad science, people die.

What can a regular Labour member do to help? Firstly, stay home and follow the official public health advice. Be thoughtful and considerate, act in accordance with our shared values and do not spread disinformation or conspiracy theories. Pandemics are hard to comprehend, and we are hard-wired to try to find a cohesive explanation, but this crisis is caused by a naturally occurring virus. The world is chaotic and sometimes things do not make sense.

If you have free time and can help, look into projects in your local community. There are people in need, and there are groups doing their best to help. If you have a scientific background of any kind, Scientists for Labour would really appreciate your help, particularly on our daily briefings. With over 50 relevant papers released daily, we are stretched thin with many of us, including myself, working on briefings after a long day researching Covid-19 itself. This work is vital to ensuring that our elected representatives have the most up-to-date and accurate information.

Isolation is difficult for us all, but staying home is essential. Reach out to comrades, connect with people, and make the most of this time. Whether it’s reading about Labour Party history, taking part in amazing online political education by the World Transformed, or finally getting around to reading The Communist Manifesto as I did over the weekend, make the best of this bad situation if you can. Things will get better, and we can go back to spending our evenings at local party meetings in cramped community centres.